Fighting from the front lines

× Expand drug abuse, heroin

Some days it seems like the stories about the struggle and impact of opioid addiction and overdoses that continually touch our daily lives just cannot be overcome. A new partnership being developed in Madison County hopes to take the lead and catalyze the imperative change needed in what often seems like a continuous uphill battle.

A new partnership

Representatives from across Madison County are joining forces to take a more focused look at all forms of drug addiction. Known as the Partnership for Drug-Free Communities, this group will be taking into account what is, and isn’t, working from individual community efforts, other organized groups, as well as at the regional, state and national levels. They will take what they learn and determine how to best address the needs of residents and providers countywide.

Karen Tilashalski, coalition coordinator with Chestnut Health Systems, said the partnership is still in its early stages, and later in January and throughout the early spring, will be adopting bylaws and naming officers for the group.

“We already have the Madison County Coroner’s Office on board, as well as the state’s attorney, Probation Services, representatives from local hospitals and businesses, and family members who have been affected by the addiction epidemic ready to launch this mission,” she said. “Once we have an official structure in place, we will be moving forward.”

Initial plans include developing a comprehensive website that can serve as a tool for the partnership as well as a resource for the entire county and beyond. The website will include such information as education and prevention statistics, lists of treatment providers, and even messages for parents on how to talk to their children about drug use and addiction.

Tilashalski also shared information on other initiatives Chestnut Health Systems is coordinating within Madison and St. Clair counties to try to reverse the opioid overdose epidemic.

In their second fiscal year of a five-year grant under Illinois Prevent Prescription Drug/Opioid Overdose-Related Death program, which Chestnut internally identifies as the Prevention Opioid Overdose Deaths grant, Tilashalski said they are working with a multi-sector coalition to assess where overdoses are happening and to help identify where added services are needed, as well as to develop outreach plans and promote awareness of the Good Samaritan Law.

The importance of Narcan and drop boxes

Narcan is the brand name for naloxone, an opioid overdose antagonist. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved “rescue drug” can be administered in a number of ways that make it possible for a layperson to use. The drug has no abuse potential and counteracts the life-threatening effects of an overdose.

“Often family and friends are in the best position to administer this life-saving drug to their loved ones who overdose,” Tilashalski said. “The Good Samaritan Law provides immunity from arrest, charge or prosecution when a person who is either experiencing an opiate-related overdose or observing one calls 911 for assistance or seeks medical attention.”

This Prevention Opioid Overdose Deaths grant will also facilitate the coalition’s goal to develop and maintain a directory of treatment options and provide for educational activities to other health care providers and pharmacies about the opioid crisis and help them identify their role in addressing the crisis.

Among the resource materials available through Chestnut and the coalition is a handbill that lists locations throughout Madison and St. Clair counties of Drug Enforcement Administration Drug Take Back Drop Boxes. The Rx4 Safety handbill lists not only the participating police departments, it also lists acceptable and unacceptable items.

“A lot of pharmacies are starting to implement these boxes as well,” Tilashalski said.

Another printed item is a resource card, which is the size of a business card when folded, that law enforcement officials carry with them out in the field and hand out on the scene that lists the area’s substance abuse service providers and resources.

“We have thousands of these already in circulation around the county,” Tilashalski said.

Perhaps the most surprising conversation about this coalition’s initiative and mission came in discussing the training they are now rolling out.

“We are providing Narcan administration training to targeted populations now,” Tilashalski said.

The targeted populations that are perhaps the most expected to go through the training are law enforcement agencies, university police departments and counseling staff, and facilities that provide recovery for addicts. More surprisingly, though, they are also targeting and training individuals leaving detox or residential facilities along with individuals leaving incarceration and re-entering the community.

“Initially, our priority with this initiative was to get Narcan purchased, to assemble resource kits that had a wealth of information, supplies such as protective gloves and masks, as well as two doses of Narcan in each kit,” Tilashalski said. “A 45-minute training session was provided, too.

“So far, we have trained 34 agencies, most of which have been law enforcement agencies in Madison County. And because of the ongoing opioid overdose epidemic, we are at a point now where we’re about to run out of Narcan, and our fiscal year doesn’t end until June. We’re looking for additional funding resources to continue.

“The agencies we are working with also provide us with data as they administer any treatments, including quarterly reporting of overdose reversals,” she said. “To date, we have had the Narcan kits deployed out in the field 19 times, with 17 successes. Fourteen of those were in Madison County.

“We have had one officer reversal reported so far. The officer was exposed as he was working an overdose scene. While the person overdosing could not be revived, the officer who experienced an opioid overdose himself through contact with the victim was able to self-administer the Narcan and survive.”

Many people are not aware of the potential safety issue of treating overdose victims. A goal of this newly formed organization is to educate, with an emphasis on interaction and safety.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 52,404 people died in the United States from drug overdoses in 2015, and 33,091 of them died from overdoses involving opioids. In 2016, overdose deaths soared to more than 64,000 — with fentanyl and its analogs accounting for more than 20,000 fatal overdoses, according to the agency’s data.

Madison County numbers are startling as well. According to data from the Madison County Coroner’s office received by Chestnut, a total of 71 deaths occurred from drug overdoses in 2016 in the county. In 2017, that number increased to 87.

Addiction — physical or mental?

When asked whether opioid overdose death prevention is a physical health issue or a mental health issue, Tilashalski shared her opinion.

“It’s a little bit of both,” she said. “There are so many factors that can weigh into someone developing a drug addiction. Physical, social, familial, mental, emotional and economic issues can all lead to a problem, whether combined or separated.”

That is, in part, why training individuals leaving detox or residential facilities, along with individuals leaving incarceration and re-entering into the community, has become necessary.

“This is about harm reduction. We are trying to keep people alive,” Tilashalski said. “It is also about stigma reduction. Opioid addiction, drug addiction, overdose — it all needs to be talked about, openly, honestly and candidly.

“If we talk about it, we can reduce fear,” she said. “We can re-educate the misinformed.”

Family and friends are often in the best position to administer the life-saving drug to an overdose victim, but victims themselves can also learn how to self-administer and save someone’s life — their own or a friend’s.

Nationwide, there are also new efforts under way to get Narcan into the hands of those who are first on the scene — such as the victims and those to whom they are closest.

An Oct. 26 National Public Radio report shared that Walgreens and CVS pharmacies throughout the country are now stocking Narcan spray.

“Narcan, the nasal spray that can pull a drug user back from an overdose, is being carried by all of Walgreens’ more than 8,000 pharmacies,” the report stated. “In recent years, both Walgreens and CVS have moved to widen access to Narcan and other products that contain naloxone … As of last month, CVS reportedly offered prescription-free naloxone in 43 states.”

Another news story coming out of Atlanta reported in November that training had been completed by New Orleans Public Library staff members, in which they learned how to recognize an opiate overdose and how to administer naloxone in the form of nasal spray. Training librarians to spot and treat overdoses is a trend across America, the news report noted, as libraries increasingly become the sites of fatal overdoses.

There are noted skeptics, such as Dr. Lewis Nelson, who shared concerns with CBS Chicago about Narcan doing more harm than good.

“Naloxone doesn’t just save lives, it really sometimes simply just delays death,” Nelson said.

But there are a substantial number of those, like Tilashalski and her fellow coalition members, who continue to advocate diligently for its benefits and greater availability.

For more information

If you would like to get involved or learn more about the Prevention Opioid Overdose Deaths initiative, the Partnership for Drug-Free Communities, or any other resources and services available through Chestnut Health Systems, contact Tilashalski at (618) 205-8134 or Chestnut’s toll-free number at (888) 924-3786. A wide range of information is also available on the agency’s website.

chestnut.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter