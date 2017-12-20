Final sales happening now at Grassroots Grocery

Grassroots Grocery in Alton announced its permanent closure previously, and is now in the process of a liquidation sale.

Bidding on items began at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will continue until the firm closing time of 5 p.m. Thursday.

The liquidation auction is being conducted through the organization’s Facebook page, with a list of items available on the event page wall. The Facebook event listing is entitled “2nd and Final Online Liquidation Auction for Grassroots Grocery.”

“All of the items up for sale are listed in a pinned post at the top of the event page, and full details are in the ‘About’ section,” said Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street Inc. and one of the Grassroots Grocery’s founding organizers.

This online liquidation sale is the nonprofit group’s final attempt to dispose of both remaining merchandise and store fixtures. It is a cash-only sale, and all items must be picked up from the store’s location at 415 Ridge St., Alton, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, or noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23. Any items not picked up by 3 p.m. Saturday will be offered to the next bidder.

For complete details and to place your bids, visit the Facebook event site or for more information, visit the organization’s page @GrassrootsGrocery. You may also call (618) 208-4999.

