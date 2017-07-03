Financial site ranks Illinois 49th out of 50 states for patriotism

× Expand By Jnn13 (Own work), via Wikimedia Commons

Illinois ranks near the bottom of the list in terms of patriotism.

Financial site WalletHub released its list of the most patriotic states. Illinois landed 49th out of 50, ahead of only New Jersey. The personal finance website based its rankings on two main categories: military engagement and civic engagement.

Analyst Jill Gonzalez says that it would be no surprise that Illinois has fewer enlisted residents because the state doesn’t have many military bases.

But the state’s lack of civic engagement is less than any other.

“It really did not do well at all,” Gonzalez said. “It had a low percentage of citizens voting in the last election.”

Gonzalez says that this poor showing doesn’t mean Illinoisans don’t love their country, but the low rating is partially caused by a high school course that is not required here.

“Illinois is one of the few states that does not have a civic education requirement,” she said.

Illinois also has low electoral turnouts — in part because of few contested races due to political gerrymandering — and low volunteerism.

Virginia took top honors on the list.

Illinois News Network

