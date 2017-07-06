Financial woes trigger layoffs at Metro East Sanitary District

GRANITE CITY — Metro East Sanitary District Executive Director Stephen Adler announced Thursday that the district was forced to lay off some of its workforce as the result of severe budgetary constraints.

“The financial situation of MESD has been deteriorating for years,” Adler said. “The district lost more than $2.3 million in 2016. This is not pleasant, but we have been left with no alternative.”

In May, three board members representing Madison County resigned from the five-member board, which also has two board members representing St. Clair County. That allowed newly elected Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler to appoint three new board members: former County Board member Helen Hawkins, Charlie Brinza and Don Sawicki.

“The new board inherited an organization that has lost $6 million from 2010 through 2016,” Prenzler said. “They are facing the problems head-on and acting quickly.”

At the first meeting with the new board members, the board appointed Adler as its new executive director.

“The board and I have quickly focused on where we can save money and fix the problems facing this district,” Adler said.

The board, at the Wednesday meeting, voted unanimously to cut payroll by nearly $1 million, on an annual basis. These reductions were shared more or less equally between Madison and St. Clair counties.

MESD President Charlie Brinza stated: “This is just one step in a plan to increase revenue and reduce expenses to turn around years of deficit spending.”

