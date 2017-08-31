Fired up for a fiesta

× Expand Photo by Denny Patterson Photo by Denny Patterson(From left) Mexican Honorary Commission Vice President Albert Flores, Trustee Alex Villasenor, Sergeant at Arms and Trustee Chris Widel, and Treasurer Nikki Jordan are co-chairing this year’s annual September Fiesta. The fiesta will go from 2 p.m. to midnight at 1801 Spruce St. in Granite City.

For the past 90 years, the Granite City Mexican Honorary Commission has hosted a festival that celebrates the Hispanic community’s heritage and culture.

This year’s 91st annual festival will be 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 9.

“This fiesta is a way of giving back to the community while celebrating the independence of Mexico,” Sergeant at Arms and Trustee Chris Widel said.

Guillermo Oropeza founded the commission in 1926 as a social club where Mexicans could exchange stories and have fellowship. The commission originally met once a month for social gatherings, but Oropeza wanted residents to remember their heritage and customs. So he came up with the idea to have a festival to commemorate Mexico’s Independence Day.

In 1973, the commission registered as a nonprofit organization. The club has grown to more than 300 members and is a Granite City staple.

“We do a lot of stuff for people who are in need,” Widel said. “We help with sports teams and young kids, people who have cancer patients, help them raise money for their medical bills. We do several things throughout the year like Christmas basket donations, a Toys for Tots drive. We are all about giving back to the community and the less fortunate.”

Widel and other commission members have seen the fiesta grow and progress each year. He believes the area’s culture contributes to its success.

“The culture here in Lincoln Place is a melting pot,” he said. “When I was growing up, I would come down here and see not just one type of race. You had Bulgarians, Hungarians, a mixture of hard-working people. Everybody pulled together to raise families.”

Fiesta-goers can experience authentic music, dances and food. It will also have vendors, games, tournaments, a silent auction, a bounce house for children, and a car and bike show.

Albert Flores, the commission’s vice president, said the fiesta makes the community aware the Mexican Club is still here and brings the community together.

“To provide for charities, help raise money for individuals who are in need of help, we take pride in helping the community,” he said.

Like most annual events, the fiesta has had its ups and downs. This year, a younger committee is bringing in new ideas and reaching out more.

“You look at past years, and the older generation was more in charge,” Trustee Alex Villasenor said. “They see a way of doing things, but they didn’t have the resources at the time. Now, with a younger generation coming into the establishment and becoming members, a lot more resources are out there to use to be able to add something more. We want to make this event more appealing. If you don’t have something appealing, then people won’t come out and stay and socialize.”

Treasurer Nikki Jordan agreed.

“We want to bring everybody out and make it a family event,” she said. “We are not just asking people to come spend money, but we want to entertain them all. I also hope those who aren’t Hispanic will learn a little more about the culture.”

There is no admission fee, but money spent on food, drinks, auction items, etc., will go toward other events and charities. Widel, Flores, Villasenor and Jordan welcome feedback.

For more information, contact Jordan at (618) 225-7542 or email nikkijordan08@yahoo.com. Organizers also ask that social media users like the Mexican Honorary Commission on Facebook or follow them on Twitter and Instagram.