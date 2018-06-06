× Expand Photo by Theo Tate U.S. Steel's Granite City Works plant.

GRANITE CITY | With the announcement June 5 that U.S. Steel-Granite City Works would be restarting a second blast furnace this fall, an additional 300 jobs are expected to be created for the area.

According to a press release from U.S. Steel Corp., the restart of the “A” blast furnace will support increased demand for steel manufactured in this country, while “allowing the company to continue to support customers during planned asset revitalization efforts.”

This announcement follows news that the “B” blast furnace would be fired up this summer, bringing in approximately 500 laid-off and new-hire workers.

“We are excited to announce that after the restart of the ‘A’ blast furnace on or around Oct. 1, all of the steel-making operations at Granite City will be back on line, helping us meet an increased demand for American-made steel that has only grown since our March announcement,” U.S. Steel President and CEO David B. Burritt said. “After careful consideration of market conditions and customer demand, including the impact of Section 232, the restart of the two blast furnaces at Granite City Works will allow us to serve our customers’ growing demand for high-quality products melted and poured in the United States.”

The Section 232 investigation, initiated to determine the effects of imports on national security, began in April of 2017 and led to President Donald Trump announcing tariffs on imported steel, opening the way for the revitalization of the steel mill, inactive since December 2015.

Following the report, U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) said it was a victory for the area.

“It’s fantastic news that U.S. Steel will be adding 300 good-paying steel jobs in Granite City, in addition to the 500 jobs announced in March,” Bost said. “I’ve been working for years to turn the tide against unfairly imported steel that hurts our local economy, and I’m pleased to see policies put in place by the Trump administration have resulted in such positive developments.”

Burritt said the team at the Granite City location helped to make the restart successful.

“Thanks to their passion and resolve, we are on track for a successful and safe restart of blast furnace ‘B,’ and the forthcoming restart of ‘A’ will be no different,” he said. “We appreciate and thank the United Steelworkers for their continued cooperation and assistance in the restart process.

“Together, we are strengthening American-made steel.”