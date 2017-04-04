Firefighters, police investigate Alton house fire

The Alton fire and police departments continue to work together as they investigate one of two unrelated house fires earlier in the week.

Firefighters answered a call Sunday afternoon, April 2, for a house fire at an unoccupied home at 1246 W. Ninth St. Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire in the basement.

Sebold said a witness, interviewed by Alton police, said he saw children running from the vacant house prior to seeing smoke coming from it. The home has been vacant for an extended time and is owned by a Chicago land trust. The fire department and Alton’s building and zoning department have both reached out to the owners, who have not responded.

Alton firefighters were again called to a fire early Monday morning, April 3, at a home at 1106 Garden St. Upon arrival, Sebold said they found heavy fire on the second floor of the two-story structure. Making entry through the front door, firefighters discovered the fire had vented through the roof. Battalion Chief Tom House withdrew firefighters from inside the structure for their own safety.

Crews were on the scene at Garden Street for approximately three hours to ensure the fire was completely extinguished. This home has been vacant for about a year, said Sebold, and its owner lives behind it in a property on Central Avenue.

“The fire started in a second-floor room,” Sebold said. “There was no accidental reason for the fire to have started where it did. The fire is under investigation as incendiary.”

The police and fire departments are working together to gather additional information. Lt. Jarrett Ford, chief of detectives with the Alton Police Department, said anyone with information about the fire can contact the Alton Police Department investigations division at (618) 463-3505 or the Alton Fire Department at (618) 463-3565.

