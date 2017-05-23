Firefighters to train at house on East Vandalia Street in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — As part of its ongoing training program, the Edwardsville Fire Department plans to conduct search and rescue training evolutions at 405 E. Vandalia St., beginning later this week.

The building, formerly used for retail businesses including a used book shop and antiques, is slated for demolition by St. Boniface Church to address parking issues. Before final demolition, EFD and mutual aid fire departments will have an opportunity to perform search and rescue training in the building. During these training sessions, passers-by may notice emergency vehicles parked outside and what appears to be smoke coming from the building. No live-fire evolutions will be utilized because of the building’s proximity to surrounding structures and businesses, but synthetic smoke will be used to add realism to the training.

Training is expected to be completed by the end of June.

