Fireworks to light up skies starting this weekend

× Expand Fireworks over the Confluence tickets allow visitors to view firework displays from the top two levels of the Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. July 3-5.

AdVantage News delivery area fireworks schedule:

Saturday, July 1

American Legion Independence Day Celebration

Legion Park, 58 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville

5 p.m., fireworks at 9:10 p.m. — Boy Scout flag retirement ceremony, DJ, mayoral address, municipal band, after-party featuring Baywolfe

Monday, July 3

Alton Fireworks Celebration

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

5 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m. — Free admission, $25 VIP, live music from Air Force Band of the Midwest

Bluff City Second Annual Rooftop Party

Bluff City Grill, 424 Broadway, Alton

3 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m. — DJ, cornhole tournament, live music at 6 p.m. from Lady Luck and The Wherehouse Project Band

Fireworks Festival

St. Mary’s school grounds at Third and Langdon streets

5 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m. — Carnival games, other activities

Mac’s Fourth of July Celebration

Mac’s Time Out, 350 Belle St., Alton

Following the fireworks, the Gin Blossoms will perform at Mac’s Time Out.

Tuesday, July 4

Family Fun Fest

Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey

5 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m. — Patriot bike decorating contest (preregister by June 30), vendor booths, food, activities for children and adults

Patriots in the Park

Coolidge Middle School, 3231 Nameoki Road, Granite City

Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. — Culmination of six-day carnival with elaborate fireworks display

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter