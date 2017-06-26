Fireworks to light up skies starting this weekend

Fireworks over the Confluence tickets allow visitors to view firework displays from the top two levels of the Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. July 3-5.
AdVantage News delivery area fireworks schedule:
Saturday, July 1
American Legion Independence Day Celebration
Legion Park, 58 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville
5 p.m., fireworks at 9:10 p.m. — Boy Scout flag retirement ceremony, DJ, mayoral address, municipal band, after-party featuring Baywolfe
Monday, July 3
Alton Fireworks Celebration
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater
5 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m. — Free admission, $25 VIP, live music from Air Force Band of the Midwest
Bluff City Second Annual Rooftop Party
Bluff City Grill, 424 Broadway, Alton
3 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m. — DJ, cornhole tournament, live music at 6 p.m. from Lady Luck and The Wherehouse Project Band
Fireworks Festival
St. Mary’s school grounds at Third and Langdon streets
5 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m. — Carnival games, other activities
Mac’s Fourth of July Celebration
Mac’s Time Out, 350 Belle St., Alton
Following the fireworks, the Gin Blossoms will perform at Mac’s Time Out.
Tuesday, July 4
Family Fun Fest
Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey
5 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m. — Patriot bike decorating contest (preregister by June 30), vendor booths, food, activities for children and adults
Patriots in the Park
Coolidge Middle School, 3231 Nameoki Road, Granite City
Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. — Culmination of six-day carnival with elaborate fireworks display