Firing up the footlights

As of this week, the entrance to 230 Market St. is boarded up, trapping inside the ghosts of the past ... but only temporarily.

The small booth that sat out front, serving for decades as a box office, now sits in shadows just within the walls of what was once the Grand Theatre, Alton’s premiere movie house during the Golden Age of Hollywood. The raked floor, once covered by rows of plush seats facing the giant stage area, is an instant glimpse back to a more innocent time as its sits, sprawling and lonely.

Now, it looks like the neglected building, once slated for demolition, might just see its second act.

During the quarterly What’s Up Downtown informational exchange Tuesday evening at Jacoby Arts Center, Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany introduced a short video narrated by Alton attorney John Simmons, whose company, Giant City Properties, purchased the building last month.

In the space of just a few days, a seemingly insurmountable pile of fixtures, lighting carcasses and other assorted rubble has been shoveled out of the building by the truckload, revealing a cavernous frame rife with possibilities.

And that is where the new owner is asking for the community’s help.

“Regarding the future plans for the Grand, I need to hear from each and every one of you,” Simmons says. “We have some things happening already, but I want to know what the community wants to see us do with this piece of history. I’d say the possibilities are endless.”

According to Hayner Library research historian Meghan Bellitto, the building’s history dates back to 1898, when it was used as a carriage manufacturing building owned by John Karl. In 1909, the Biograph Theatre opened, which became the Habit Theatre in 1914 and then the Grand Theatre six years later.

“(When the Grand was being built) there was a shortage of bricks throughout the St. Louis area, so the Alton Brick Company would supply the bricks straight from the kilns to be laid right then by the bricklayers, and they said they were still warm when they were being placed,” Simmons says.

Since closing in 1977, it has served intermittently in a number of business ventures, including a haunted attraction during the Halloween season. When Giant City Properties purchased the building from owner Ed McPike last month (“I want to thank Ed McPike for entrusting me with this,” Simmons says), it had fallen into serious disrepair, with floors caving in and large areas of the roof open to the elements.

Simmons says he is still considering his options regarding renovation plans, but confirms there will be work done on the building between now and the end of the year, paving the road to upcoming events and projects sooner rather than later.

“Exciting things will be coming sooner than you might expect,” he says with a sly smile.

Feedback and comments regarding future plans for the Grand Theatre can be sent to scoop@advantagenews.com.

Fun fact:

The final movie to have an official run at the Grand Theatre was “Fritz the Cat,” the first American animated feature film to receive an “X” rating, which was shown just before the iconic Alton cinema spot closed its doors for good in 1977. “We can only go up from here,” joked John Simmons, whose company has purchased and is revamping the vacant building.

Fun fact:

“Alton’s Gentle Giant” Robert Wadlow, the world’s tallest man, had his own spot at the Grand Theatre when he wanted to see a film. The two spaces in front of his special seat were open, so he could sit comfortably and stretch out his 8-foot, 11-inch frame.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter