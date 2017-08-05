First blood

× 1 of 2 Expand A fundraiser July 28 at the Simmons Hanly Conroy office building in Alton benefited the “Loom” film project, to be shot in Alton later this year. Rothlisberger hopes to raise $60,000 for production costs. × 2 of 2 Expand The team behind “Loom,” a horror film project being shot in the area, includes (from left) director of photography David Pitt, writer, producer and lead actor Kevin Rothlisberger, and co-producer and writer Brock Russell. Prev Next

With his newest project, actor and director Kevin Rothlisberger wants to take you back to the childhood he is too young to have experienced firsthand.

“My favorite movie era is 1978 to 1984,” he says, looking every bit the part, wearing a t-shirt and jeans and shaggy hair as he settles in for an interview. “High Spielberg lighting, dramatic backlit scenes, fog on fog on fog. If you took a ‘Tales from the Crypt’ episode, combined it with an old ‘Twilight Zone’ episode, and then patterned it after ‘Evil Dead,’ that is my mindset.

“That is what I would love to see, so that is what we are going to do.”

Rothlisberger, along with his motley crew of filmmakers, was in Alton last week to scout out shooting locations and to raise money for “Loom,” a supernatural thriller set in the year 1979 in which he will star and direct. His fledgling studio, Cyclops Entertainment, plans to make the film at a cost of around $60,000.

The group will be back in October for a week-long shoot in Alton and remote areas of Pike County.

“I have had a director’s heart for many years,” he says. “I was kind of tired of doing projects where I am involved in creating someone else’s passion. I like imaginative, spiritual films like ‘Braveheart’; films that really capture and take hold of the human heart and spirit. So I guess I would call this project an imaginative fantasy horror film.”

While admitting the horror genre is not necessarily his “thing,” his 25-minute film will ooze with the style, pitting innocent young people against darkened isolation, bright red blood splatter and Moog synthesizers for days. Beyond that, much of the planning is shrouded in secrecy.

Without giving too much away, just know that Lon Chaney Jr. would really appreciate this project.

“I love the original Universal monsters, and I wanted to incorporate that into a different era, something along the lines of ‘Stranger Things,’” Rothlisberger says. “I wrote ‘Loom’ in novella form, and then it sat on a shelf for years, waiting to be resurrected.

“Then, ‘Stranger Things’ came out. At first I was a little depressed; someone brought that nostalgic genre back first. But then it hit me, now is the time to do it, because now people will get it. Now is the time to make this film.”

Inspired by Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video and other projects in which Rothlisberger has been involved, he staunchly defends the decision not to make his “haunted highways and roadside terrors” baby into a full-length film.

“’Thriller’ went all out in 12 minutes. There was nothing that was missing from that; it had everything in a short amount of time. Full-length features are nothing more than a format. We have been trained to think that gives a project legitimacy. We need to stand up and ask, ‘why?’

“There have been successful short films; why stretch them out to fit the formula? So we can have a lot of boring moments enmeshed into a stretched-out story? We can get right to the scares without unnecessary exposition and use unconventional methods. For instance, there will be audio without visuals; Stephen King says it’s what the audience doesn’t see that is the most terrifying. People’s imaginations are much more morbid that we give them credit for.”

At 31, Rothlisberger exudes the youthful confidence he needs to branch out beyond just one side of the camera. It is something he has been waiting more than 20 years to see fully realized, stemming from his years growing up in the “VHS generation,” where kids could set up their own mini movie studios from their living rooms or bedrooms.

“I have always been ‘into it,’” he says. “I was making movies at like 10 years old. I had a little camera, and I was doing stop animation. My cousins and I were making horrible movies, but we had delusions of grandeur.

“The films we did are cringe-worthy, but it did help me to cut my teeth on things like editing and dubbing. It was fun to play with videography back then, and it changed everything for me.”

Growing up in the suburbs of St. Louis, he was transplanted to the more rural Waterloo, Ill., at the age of 11, with easier access to the mysterious wooded areas he saw as backdrops on the big screen.

Being chosen to act in a play that same year (“I got to talk like a hillbilly”) helped cement the performance aspirations, and a move to New York City to cut his acting teeth was now inevitable. As an adult, he found creative outlets in plays and shorts films. While bit parts in films such as “Pitch Perfect 2” and “Get Hard” were exciting, for someone dedicated to the craft, they were more a means to an end.

Besides, his head was in a different generation.

“I had a brother and sister both significantly older than me, so I grew up with a lot of ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s influences,” he says. “I found I still like the analog feel of my childhood the most. Hollywood in the ‘90s was a magical era, where filmmakers were trying to make projects that were really ambitious, really had something to say.

“I don’t think you could get ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ made today. Steven Spielberg could not even get ‘Lincoln’ made for years! It’s all about formula and big-budget blockbusters. But I think it is like the housing bubble; at some point it is going to implode, and people will be looking at quality filmmaking again.”

Rather than the expected move to Los Angeles, veteran actor Cary Elwes helped advise Rothlisberger to take a different road. Within weeks of moving to New Orleans, where there was less competition and less pretension, he found himself cast as Chris Pratt’s double in “Jurassic World,” while also meeting on the set the woman with whom he would fall in love and marry earlier this year.

And this fall, he will be bringing his experiences back to his old home turf as the cameras begin to roll.

“We can’t fully go back to 1979, but we can make a movie you know was made in 2017 while capturing the feel of that era,” he says with a smirk, determined to take us all back to a time before he was even born. “You will be able to smell the 70s in this film.”

Check back with AdVantage News for updates on the progress of this film.

A true horror story

On April 3, 2017, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley revealed plans for a dramatic upswing in the state’s efforts to combat human trafficking, targeting businesses acting as “fronts” and organizing a new unit dedicated to the growing scourge spreading across the country and beyond.

Just last month, those measures were in full force as raids were conducted on multiple homes and businesses throughout the area suspected of involvement with human trafficking activities.

The raid reached beyond local borders, with arrests made in Arkansas, Louisiana and Alabama, as well. This dedicated focus to the issue by law enforcement is fairly new, with municipalities struggling in recent years to get a handle on the growing problem of humans traded and sold, often for sexual purposes.

When we were not looking, human trafficking quietly became one of the fastest-growing activities among criminal organizations.

This was not news to Kevin Rothlisberger and his mother, Sally Rapp of St. Louis. Rapp started Broken Wings, a nonprofit organization in association with Scarlet Line, a resource started by Meredith Seithel that assists police departments with sex trafficking situations, helps finance “secret houses” to provide refuge for victims of this trade, and runs a help line for those looking to find a way out.

His mother’s passion and dedication to this cause inspired Kevin to get involved.

“Ten percent of everything that Cyclops Entertainment does goes to Broken Wings and Secret Line,” he says. “It is a really amazing thing that they do. I wanted to be involved, and rather than wait 10 or 12 years, I wanted to do it from the beginning and put a blessing on it right from the start.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter