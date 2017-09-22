First responders to be at Riverbend Head Start in Bethalto today

× Expand fire truck

BETHALTO — Community responders will be present alongside their parked vehicles 1-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, on the grounds at Riverbend Head Start and Family Services-Bethalto Center, 22 James St., for children, parents and caregivers to enjoy and learn from.

The interactive Touch a Truck Back-to-School event allows children to see, touch, and safely explore their favorite big trucks, as well as meet individuals who protect, serve, and help the community. Vehicles on display will include emergency responders, utility trucks, tractors, trailers, and a helicopter.

The event’s goal is to help children and their families identify, trust and respect community responders to make the community a better place to live, work and play.

For more information, visit riverbendfamilies.org.

