Fishy Christmas tale

Two actors, 20 characters, countless costume changes — the perfect recipe for laughter and chaos.

Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard’s comedy “A Tuna Christmas” will be performed Dec. 1-3 at Alfresco Productions in Granite City. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m., except for Sunday’s at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Directed by Granite City School Board member Bill McMasters, “A Tuna Christmas” is part of a four-part series.

“The first one is ‘Greater Tuna,’ then ‘A Tuna Christmas,’ followed by ‘Red, White and Tuna’ and ‘Tuna Does Vegas,’” McMasters said. “Back in 2015, we did the first one and it was well-received. It was nominated for five Theatre Mask awards. So, it only seemed natural when Brenda Whitaker gave me the opportunity to do the next Tuna show, I jumped on it. The heart of the show, at least the first one, it really impales the moral majority. It doesn’t play favorites. Catholics, Baptists, white supremacists, gays, blacks: we got them all. ‘A Tuna Christmas’ tones that down a little bit, and in my opinion, it’s more of a character study. I instantly thought of a Southern ‘Prairie Home Companion.’ That’s sort of the connection here. It’s an affectionate comment on small-town Southern life, but with biting satire at the same time.”

Based in the fictional town of Tuna, Texas, the state’s third-smallest town, the show centers on the town’s annual Christmas Yard Display Contest, won 14 times in a row by Vera Carp, the town snob. A mysterious Christmas Phantom, known for vandalizing the yard displays, threatens to create turmoil and havoc. Among the subplots are Stanley Bumiller’s attempts to end his probation and leave Tuna, Bertha Bumiller trying to hold her family together and Joe Bob Lipsey’s struggle to produce an all-white production of “A Raisin in the Sun.”

The set comprises a table, two chairs, a radio, and a Christmas tree. The only way to differentiate between set locations is how the tree is decorated. All other props are imaginary.

McMasters’ primary goal is for audiences to have fun.

“This show has a universal appeal and I’m sure audiences are going to identify with at least one of the characters,” he said. “Whether you’re in the deep South, in poverty or wealthy, people are going to watch this show and be like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s my Aunt Bertha. My niece or daughter acts just like that bratty Charlene at my house. The moody Stanley is just like my son’ ... audiences are going to be like, ‘That’s my family.’ Let’s have some fun on the journey and laugh at ourselves. America takes itself so freaking serious right now. Lighten up. Put things aside and let’s have a good time. It’s not Shakespeare.”

Ken Elliff and Maryville Elementary School Principal Mark Lull are the sole performers. This will be their second time doing a ‘Tuna’ show together, having performed in ‘Greater Tuna’ back in the early ‘90s.

“Ken and Mark are having a ball,” McMasters said. “Their amazing chemistry is what makes this show so fun. They have been in at least 40 shows together over the years, and my biggest task was to turn them loose. I was able to do that. Rein them in enough to stay on script and block them where they need to be, but turn them loose to use their own creative gifts. I think when you treat actors like cattle, moving them to every spot telling them how to say every word, you get a stiff production. You can immediately see how creative these guys are. When one drops a line, the other picks it up without a blink.”

Some of Elliff’s characters include Bertha Bumiller, Joe Bob Lipsey, Bertha’s aunt, Pearl Burras; Thurston Wheelis, a radio station disc jockey; Elmer Watkins, head of Tuna’s local Ku Klux Klan chapter; Ike Thompson, a slow-witted construction worker; and Sheriff Givens, a Jackie Gleason-type guy nicknamed Rubber Sheets.

Lull, on the other hand, will portray Vera Carp, Stanley Bumiller, an aspiring taxidermist fresh from reform school; his twin sister, Charlene, who loves theater but is not good at it; their little brother Jody, who loves animals; Arles Struvie, a radio station disc jockey; Helen Bedd, a waitress; and Dixie Deberry, controller of the Tuna Electric Company.

Elliff and Lull said the chemistry between them has not changed.

“It’s still the same,” he said. “Doing any show is a lot of fun, especially when you are working with someone you have a good relationship with. Mark kind of started me in all this crazy stuff.”

“I look forward to going back to Tuna with Ken,” Lull added. “It’s been fun revisiting some of our old characters and creating some new ones.”

However, Elliff said this is the most challenging show he has ever done.

“In ‘Greater Tuna,’ there were a lot of monologues,” he said. “In ‘A Tuna Christmas,’ there’s a lot of back and forth with the dialogue. It’s thick. We are also working on a stage with hardly any set or props, so that’s different for me.”

Lull agrees.

“Every character must have a different nuance and different voice and inflection,” he said. “Also, the lightning-speed costume changes: we must keep every character intact and not let them bleed into one another. Ultimately, I am looking forward for the audience to join us on this journey. I hope they enjoy visiting Tuna, Texas, and have a blessed Christmas.”

As for “Red, White and Tuna” and “Tuna Does Vegas,” McMasters says they are up in the air but will more than likely be making their way to the Alfresco stage soon.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Alfresco’s website.

