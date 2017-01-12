Five become the new two at Alton PD

× Expand Alton Police Department photo Alton Police Department officers stand proudly upon being officially pinned and promoted at a ceremony in the satellite courtroom Jan. 10 at the Donald E. Sandidge Alton Law Enforcement Center. The officers were (from left) Sgt. Michael O’Neill, Lt. Jarrett Ford, Capt. Scott Golike, Sgt. Dustin Christner and Lt. Gary Cranmer, along with Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons.

ALTON — With the retirements of Capt. Scott Waldrup and Lt. Al Adams from the Alton Police Department on Jan. 2, opportunities for advancement arose for five other officers. Their promotions were made official in a ceremony Jan. 10.

“When a captain retires, it really creates three promotions. And when a lieutenant retires, it creates two. The last time we had a big promotion cycle through like this was in 2009,” Alton Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons said.

The satellite courtroom at the Donald E. Sandidge Alton Law Enforcement Center on Broadway was jam-packed as family members, local officials, and community members all joined in for this most notable occasion.

The first promotion was given to Scott Golike, who moved up from lieutenant to captain, filling the vacancy created with Waldrup’s retirement. Golike joined the department in December 1989. He moved to lieutenant in 2003 and worked as a detective in the department for many years before becoming chief of detectives. Golike served as chief of detectives from 2009 to mid-2015.

With Adams’ retirement, Gary Cranmer was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. Cranmer joined the department in 1996. In 2001, he became the department’s school resource officer and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2009. In his new role, Cranmer will serve as jail superintendent as well as the administrative lieutenant fulfilling the roles of Freedom of Information officer as well as overseeing training and traffic.

Jarrett Ford was promoted to lieutenant from sergeant to fill the vacancy created by Golike’s promotion, making him now the chief of detectives for the department. Ford joined the Alton Police Department in 2005 and became a sergeant in 2013. He had been a detective for seven years and became a supervisor in the Detectives Bureau in June 2015.

Michael O’Neill was promoted into Cranmer’s former sergeant slot, but he will be a detective-sergeant as well as the assistant to the chief of detectives, which was Ford’s previous role. O’Neill joined the department in 2000, Simmons said, and has served in the patrol division and as a field training officer. O’Neill became a detective in 2005.

One final promotion was given to Dustin Christner, first hired in 2005. He was promoted to sergeant, taking Ford’s former slot. Simmons said Christner was a patrol officer for four years before becoming the school resource officer for Alton Middle School in 2009. Christner will continue to serve as resource officer until May, when he will then train his yet-to-be-named replacement and assume patrol sergeant status.

“All of these officers were well-qualified for the promotions; several of them had received numerous awards and commendations over the years,” said Simmons, also noting that all five had been members of the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad.

“The promotions all followed Civil Service Commission eligibility rules and lists,” Simmons added.

When asked for his thoughts about the promotions, Mayor Brant Walker said, “It think it’s awesome. Although it was unfortunate to have two senior officers, in Capt. Scott Waldrup and Lt. Al Adams, leave for better opportunities, we are happy we were able to promote five very good officers from within the department. Each officer is deserving of the promotions and I’m looking forward to the outstanding leadership they will bring to the department.”

Simmons also noted other personnel shifts among the department’s lieutenants. Lt. David DeWall, the most recent chief of detectives, has moved to watch commander of Patrol Division B, which had been previously supervised by Golike. Lt. Seth Stinnett was also moved from commander of Support Services to Patrol Division D, a supervisory spot previously held by Adams.

Two newly hired officers, Clinton McNear and Aaron Porter, started at the Illinois State Police Training Academy on Jan. 10 as well. McNear is a former jailer at the Alton City Jail. Adding them to the department brings the total Alton Police Department roster to 57, a number Simmons noted has been in place since 2015.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter