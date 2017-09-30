Five for lives

× Expand Photo submitted by Melody McGowan Each year, Hope Rescues’ Run for Rescue 5k includes a featured rescue animal with a particularly powerful story. This year’s featured rescue is April, a pregnant dog dumped at the Alton animal control facility and transported by Hope Rescues co-founder Kim Lee to a local veterinarian to perform an emergency C-section. Hope Rescues has helped roughly 2,600 dogs in a number of dire situations since 2005.

GODFREY — Godfrey-based nonprofit Hope Rescues will hold its annual 5k fundraiser, Run for Rescue, on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Glazebrook Park.

With support for the organization on the rise, this year’s event looks to be one of its biggest and most successful yet.

The organization began in 2005 following the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Co-founders Kim Lee and Jackie Spiker were concerned with the fates of pets arriving at animal control facilities in Alton, from both the region affected by Katrina and surrounding facilities.

Hope Rescues pulls animals on their last day of life at animal control facilities and works with animal welfare agencies to find abused and neglected pets a loving home within the adoption program.

An all-age, all-breed, no-kill rescue, Hope Rescues emphasizes the importance of educating individuals and communities about treating abused animals with compassion, dignity, and respect, as well as spaying and neutering to reduce the number of abandoned pets.

“We take rescued animals for medical care if needed, fully vet them, rehab and socialize them for rehoming through our adoption program,” said Melody McGowan, Hope Rescues volunteer and Run for Rescue event director.

As a volunteer for the past six years, McGowan takes pride in contributing to a true volunteer-only and 100 percent nonprofit that survives on grants, donations, and fundraisers.

In 2012, former major league pitcher Mark Buehrle and Jamie Buehrle gave the organization a 14-acre sanctuary that includes five buildings, three cabins, a nature trail and two outdoor play areas to address the needs of 130 dogs.

Since its founding, Hope Rescues has helped roughly 2,600 dogs in dire situations. This year’s featured rescue is April, a pregnant dog dumped at Alton’s animal control facility and rescued by Lee. Lee transported April to a local veterinarian for an emergency C-section, as April was discovered to have been in labor for nearly five days at the time of her dumping. Charges are pending against April’s former owner.

Run for Rescue is in its fifth year, organized by McGowan, co-director Janel Freeman, and course director Angela Donahoo. Sign-in begins at 8 a.m., with the 5k taking place at 9 a.m., one-mile mutt strut at 9:30 a.m., and an after-run celebration open to the public at 10 a.m.

Some of this year’s after-run events include a best-dressed dog contest, doggie kissing booth, chili cook-off contest, bake sale, live music by local band Straight Jacket, children’s activities, vendor booths, and more.

“We have a set goal to raise $20,000 this year,” McGowan said.

With that amount, Hope Rescues can provide roughly two months of veterinary care for animals in its care.

McGowan said the event would not be possible without volunteers, donations, sponsors, vendors or participants, and would like to thank everyone involved.

“This event is a great opportunity for the community to make a big difference in the lives of 100-plus homeless dogs in our care,” she said.

For more information on Run for Rescue, visit the Facebook event page. Those interested in vending and helping out at the event can contact McGowan at melodymcgowan61@gmail.com by Oct. 5.

facebook.com/RunForRescue5K

