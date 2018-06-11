Flags form link to America’s past

CARROLLTON | Members of General George Rogers Clark Sons of the American Revolution Chapter presented the chapter’s Flag Day program June 9 in front of the Greene County Courthouse. The 50 state flags surrounded the property, and historic flags lined the sidewalk to the building.

“Flags tell our country’s story,” chapter President Charles Dobias said. “Since shortly after our chapter’s founding, we have been presenting a historic flag program each year on or around Flag Day, June 14.”

Flag Day, the anniversary of the Flag Resolution of 1777, was officially established by the proclamation of President Woodrow Wilson on May 30, 1916. While Flag Day was celebrated in various communities for years after Wilson’s proclamation, it was not until Aug. 3, 1949, that President Truman signed an act of Congress designating June 14 of each year as National Flag Day.

For more information about the SAR or to request a flag program, call Rich Ruedin at (618) 304-5135.

