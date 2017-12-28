Flapjack masterpieces

Photo by Denny Patterson Photo by Denny Patterson Photo by Denny Patterson Photo by Denny Patterson Photo by Denny Patterson Photo by Denny Patterson Photo by Denny Patterson Photo by Denny Patterson

GRANITE CITY — Members of the Glenview Chapel Assembly of God Church, 3000 Maryville Road, saw much more than cookies and punch this year at their annual holiday party.

Emily Grace brought in world-renowned pancake artist Daniel Drake, also known as Dr. Dan, the Pancake Man.

“I’ve known Dan for about five years now,” Grace said. “I met him for the first time when he was performing with his band Psych Squared, and he was really fantastic. I then found out about his pancake art and asked him to come do my niece’s birthday party.”

A St. Louis native, Drake started doing pancake art eight years ago when he worked as a fry cook at Courtesy Diner in South St. Louis. He was looking for a way to make better tips and noticed some of his coworkers would make Mickey Mouse ear dollops on their pancakes. This got him thinking.

“I was always the kid in class who doodled instead of doing homework,” Drake said. “I just always sketched. I remember seeing these folks in the morning shift do those Mickey Mouse ears, and a little light bulb went off in my head. Pancakes don’t have to be round. I had this idea to do a round pancake, then do facial features as a separate cake and stack it.”

The first time Drake tested out his pancake art was when a man came in during a graveyard shift.

“It was like 2 a.m., and this guy with gold teeth and face tattoos came in and sat down and was like, ‘I want some pancakes,’” he said. “I’m like alright, we’re going to try this out. So, I made a giant ridiculous-looking smiley face and the guy told me he has never seen anything like it before. He tipped me $15, and I was like, ‘Whoa.’ If you told me then that it would turn into what it is now, I would not have believed it. That was enough motivation to keep doing it and play around with this.”

It wasn’t until 2013 when a picture of Drake making pancakes went viral. He was drawing a mushroom from the Super Mario games.

“I really enjoy doing the Mario mushroom because it’s like I’m giving someone a little power-up for their morning,” he said. “The photo got posted online and seven months later, it went viral overnight. I started receiving texts from friends on Reddit and Buzzfeed saying I’m internet famous. I had no idea what that meant, but OK. While I was working, I got a phone call from a producer from ‘The Today Show’ in New York and they told me they wanted to fly me out the next day to be on national TV. So, I went for it and got to meet Al Roker and make all the hosts’ faces in pancake batter. After that, people started getting hold of me, saying they saw me on TV and asked if I did parties. Sure, yeah, I do parties. Let’s do it.”

Drake teamed up with his best friend, Hank Gustafson, to start off Drake’s Dancakes business.

“Hank has been with me every step of the way,” Drake said. “He is much better at business stuff than I am and he’s also a videographer. We teamed up and started to do a lot of social media and video content and that’s what really unlocked the next level. You get one viral video, you’re going to be seen by many more people than those who only saw you on ‘The Today Show.’ It goes international. Now we travel all over the world. It’s truly surreal.”

In addition to cartoons and people, Drake has drawn logos, famous artwork, politicians, buildings, family portraits and more. He does not like to limit people’s creativity and will attempt to draw anything.

“I am not going to say I’ll be perfect every time, but there is no challenge I will turn down,” he said. “My one rule is I won’t make things that can get me in trouble, and I think it’s served me well so far.”

Drake has also made pancakes for numerous celebrities, including James Cordon, a prince of the United Arab Emirates in Dubai and Katy Perry.

“When Katy Perry released her album ‘Witness,’ she did this stunt where she was livestreaming for like five days straight,” he said. “She rented out this gallery space and two of those days, I was brought in to make breakfast for her. That was exciting. Make pancakes for Katy Perry? Yes, please. There is also a bigger named celebrity I cannot mention yet because the show hasn’t aired, but keep a lookout. It will air in February.”

Not only does Drake do birthday and holiday parties, he has performed at corporate events, live stage shows and comics conventions.

Grace would recommend Drake 100 percent to anyone hosting an event.

“Dan brings liveliness to any event he attends,” she said. “He is a wonderful person and that resonated with me when I first met him. He’s not just extremely talented, but he’s a genuinely decent human being. I hope the kids who came had a wonderful time, and I hope they realize that they can do something like this themselves. Dan teaches people to do this kind of work; he has apprentices. I want the children to take away a feeling of fun and know that you can be a decent and talented person and do wonderful things, even with pancake mix.”

For more information and booking requests, visit the website. He can also be followed on social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

