Flight of his life

GODFREY — A capacity crowd attended a special event Sept. 15 in the chapel at United Methodist Village. The event honored veterans who are at United Methodist and presented one of them with a special commemoration.

More than two dozen veterans from all branches of the service were recognized during a special roll call by Marine Corps Sgt. Richard Servis. State Sen. William Haine spoke of honorees’ bravery and dedication.

“Veterans are the collective beating heart of this great nation,” Haine said.

He explained taking the oath to enter the service commits soldiers to protect the Constitution with their lives. He said it’s “a special, profound activity” when someone takes that oath to join the armed services.

Haine presented a special state proclamation to United Methodist resident and Marine veteran Harry Hill. The proclamation honored Hill for his service to the country.

Hill’s background and dedication to the country set him apart. He said he tried to enlist when he was 16, but his parents would not permit it.

When he made his second attempt to enlist a year later, his parents did not object but he knew he would not be able to join because he was color blind. Instead of letting that roadblock stand in his way, he memorized the color chart so he could past the test.

He graduated from high school June 6, 1945. He turned 18 the following week on June 12 and entered the Marine Corps on June 18. He was assigned to Parris Island in South Carolina.

“I was to be assigned to the 2nd Marine Division that was supposed to invade Japan, but then we dropped the bomb and the invasion never happened,” he said.

Instead, he stayed at Parris Island and later served as a guard at the Naval Retraining Center in Vallejo, Calif. He re-enlisted after his first tour and was honorably discharged in May 1950.

In civilian life, Hill was a barber for 60 years. He went to barber college in East St. Louis upon leaving the service and worked at a number of barber shops before opening his own.

When he started in the business, haircuts were 65 cents. He worked at the first barber shop in the metropolitan area that took appointments in addition to the normal walk-ins.

He said he always took great pride in his work and strove to become one of the best in the business.

“I learned something everywhere I worked,” he said. “And I worked with some of the very best.”

Hill, 90, has lived at United Methodist Village for 4 months. He lives independently in his own apartment. He is fit and energetic and enjoys his friends and family. When asked the secret to his robust health, he said, “You are what you eat.”

He was married to his wife, Betty Lou, for 65 years before she passed away 4 years ago. They had 8 children, 29 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren. Hill said fishing was an avid pastime for the entire family and they traveled all over the United States to do it.

In their retirement, he and Betty Lou lived next to a lake where they fished frequently. He said she was so good at fishing that she won several tournaments.

Hill was excited about his upcoming Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. It was scheduled to take place the following day. He told an intriguing story of how he chose United Methodist driver Bob Watson as his escort for the flight.

“Bob’s father was in the Marine 2nd Division, the same division I would have been in if we had invaded Japan,” Hill said.

He said Watson was escort to Watson’s own father on an Honor Flight in 2011.

He went on to describe a remarkable circumstance.

“Two weeks ago Bob saved my life,” Hill said. “I was choking while eating in a restaurant. I got up from the table to go into the hall. Bob followed me out and dislodged the food from my windpipe. If it was not for Bob, I would have died.”

Hill said he was looking forward to the Honor Flight but was typically modest about it.

“I didn’t feel I had earned the right to go,” he said.

He said he will have to get up at 3:30 a.m. to get to the airport but is looking forward to the experience. “Everyone I know who has gone said it was one of the greatest experiences of their life,” he said.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter