Flood survey open for Madison County’s American Bottom

Floodwaters inundate the Sand Road area in Edwardsville.

A flood survey is being conducted to identify flooding issues in the American Bottom watershed in Madison County, the low-lying area that includes Granite City, Pontoon Beach, Mitchell, Madison, and Venice. Small areas within the boundaries of Edwardsville, Hartford, and Fairmont City are also in the watershed.

The public is invited to take the survey and provide input to Madison County about flooding in the American Bottom. The survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/americanbottomflood and takes 7 to 10 minutes to complete.

The survey will also be mailed to 2,000 randomly selected addresses in the watershed. Additional paper copies of the survey will be available at Madison County’s Planning and Development Department in Edwardsville and at HeartLands Conservancy in Mascoutah. The deadline to return the survey is June 30.

This survey is a major input to the American Bottom Watershed Plan, a way to strategically address stormwater, flooding, and water quality issues in southwestern Madison County.

“We have already heard from many community officials and residents about flooding problems in their communities,” Steve Brendel, stormwater coordinator with the Madison County Planning and Development Department, said. “While solving flooding problems will not happen overnight, the American Bottom Watershed Plan will identify flood and water quality problems and start to prioritize future efforts to tackle those issues.”

“Flooding has tremendous costs, including health impacts, road closures, and damage to homes and infrastructure,” HeartLands Conservancy project manager Janet Buchanan said. “This watershed plan, still in its early stages, is a tremendous opportunity to create a long-term vision to reduce the impacts of flooding and improve water quality for American Bottom residents. And the flood survey allows people to provide input toward the planning effort and get on our contact list for more information.”

The watershed planning process is being undertaken by a partnership between Madison County and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with HeartLands Conservancy as the lead consultant.

The survey results and information from stakeholder meetings will help shape the recommendations in the watershed plan that address flooding, stormwater, erosion, and water quality, among other issues.

“Watershed plans can be used to leverage funding to address many different issues, including flooding,” Buchanan said. “With input from county residents, we can direct attention to projects and land management issues that matter to people and have the greatest impact.”

This effort is part of the county’s overall stormwater management effort. In 2016, Madison County completed a watershed plan for the Upper Silver Creek watershed, and two watershed plans are under way for the Cahokia Creek watersheds. As a result of the Upper Silver Creek plan, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency awarded HeartLands Conservancy a $500,000 grant to implement projects that address water quality and stormwater issues identified in the Madison County plan.

The final results of the American Bottom Flood Survey will be published in a report in late 2017. This report will be emailed to survey respondents who provide an email address, and will be available at Madison County Planning and Development.

For more information about the Flood Survey or the American Bottom Watershed Plan, please contact Janet Buchanan at HeartLands Conservancy at (618) 566-4451, ext. 25, or email janet.buchanan@heartlandsconservancy.org.

heartlandsconservancy.org/americanbottom

co.madison.il.us/departments/planning_and_development

