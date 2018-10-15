Flooding closes Brussels Ferry

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced current road closures due to flooding within District 8, including IL 96 in Calhoun County (near Mozier, Ill.) and Brussels Ferry.

Road closures happening today as the flood waters continue to rise include IL 100 west of IL Route 3 to Ski Lift Road in Grafton and the IL Route 3 truck bypass (Water St.) in Chester, Ill.

IDOT will continue monitoring state roadways in the affected areas of Illinois. Flooding has or will require closure of state highways and ferries along the Illinois and Mississippi rivers as well as several creeks and streams.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood prone areas. All motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East region, as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

For the latest information on roadway closures, go to http://www.idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/.