Flowers and love for cancer patients on Valentine’s Day

WOOD RIVER — Jeffrey’s Flowers by Design of Wood River has teamed up with local nonprofit group Power of the Giraffe to pass out flowers to the patients of Alton Oncology and Infusion Center at Alton Memorial and the Radiation Center of Excellence at OSF Saint Anthony’s on Valentine’s Day.

Power of the Giraffe is a local nonprofit charity established in honor of Carol Friedrich Alcorn, a Rosewood Heights native. They provide care packages for cancer patients through five St. Louis area hospitals. In addition to the care packages, the charity provides financial grants to cancer patients to help with prescriptions, co-pays and other expenses.

“The Power of the Giraffe not-for-profit is only able to help people because of the kindness and generosity of its volunteers and donors,” said Dale Alcorn, founder of Power of the Giraffe. “We thank Jeffrey’s Flowers by Design for sticking their neck out for area cancer patients.”

thepowerofthegiraffe.org