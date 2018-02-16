Food and supply drive to benefit Salvation Army

× Expand canned food

“Around the holidays and during the cold winter months, organizations that help families in need often find themselves in extra need of food and other supplies,” Bristow said. “To highlight National Canned Food Month, I am hosting a food drive at my constituent service office. All donations will benefit the Alton Salvation Army.”

Donations of canned food and other nonperishable food items, as well as the following supplies, are requested: toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, bars of soap, combs, brushes, toilet paper, and paper towels.

Donations can be brought to Bristow’s full-time constituent service office, 528 Henry St. in Alton, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office will be closed Feb. 12 and Feb. 19 in observance of state holidays.

“I want to thank Representative Bristow for hosting the food and supply drive for the Salvation Army,” Lt. Stacy Boyer said. “With the generous donations from the community, we will be able to continue feeding hungry families in our area through the coming months.”

For more information, contact Bristow’s office at (618) 465-5900 or email RepMBristow@gmail.com.

