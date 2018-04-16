Food for Families drive under way

EAST ALTON | United Way of Greater St. Louis and several local companies and schools are partnering for the third annual Food for Families drive this week.

Aimed at helping meet the growing need of food pantries to keep their shelves stocked, the drive will culminate with a public donation event Saturday, April 21.

More than 25 schools are competing in the drive, all the way from preschools to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Students are encouraged to bring in nonperishable canned goods throughout the week to contribute to their school’s total, which could win the school one of three cash prizes donated by local companies. The prizes will be awarded to the schools that collect the most food by poundage per student. Additionally, monetary donations are being accepted and will also count toward the final amount donated per school. First place will receive $1,000, second place will receive $750, and third place will receive $250.

Residents are also encouraged to bring their donations to the Granite City Schnucks, 3100 Madison Ave., on from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 21. Monetary donations are also being accepted at HelpingPeople.org/FoodForFamilies.

Canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna, peanut butter and jelly, mac and cheese, oatmeal, canned soup, pancake mix and syrup, spaghetti noodles, canned meat and ramen noodles are some of the most requested items by the food pantries. All items collected will be distributed to Community Care Center, Catholic Charities, Crisis Food Center, Salvation Army – Alton and Granite City, Venice Township Food Pantry and Highland Area Christian Service Ministry Food Pantry.

The following companies are partnering with United Way to sponsor the event: Andy’s Auto Body Towing & Storage; Callis, Papa & Sxewcyk P.C.; Dynamic Transit Co.; First Bank; GCS Credit Union; Schnucks; Skinn Fitness; and The Bank of Edwardsville.

Last year, the community donated approximately 15,000 pounds of food to help families. For more information, visit the website or call (618) 877-6780.

