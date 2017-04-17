Food for Families gearing up this week

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo food on shelf

EAST ALTON — The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis is partnering with local companies and schools to host its second annual Food for Families food drive this week.

The drive, aimed at helping meet the growing need of food pantries to keep their shelves stocked, will culminate with a public donation event Saturday, April 22.

Schools participating in the collection include East Alton School District, Granite City School District, St. Mary’s, Marquette Catholic High School and St. Elizabeth’s. Students are encouraged to bring in nonperishable canned goods throughout the week to contribute to their total, which could win them one of three cash prizes donated by local companies. The prizes will be awarded to the schools that collect the most food by poundage per student. Additionally, monetary donations are being accepted and will also count toward the final amount donated per school. First place will receive $1,000, second place will receive $750 and third place will receive $250.

Area residents also are encouraged to drop off donations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, to the Granite City Schnucks, 3100 Madison Ave. Monetary donations are also being accepted at helpingpeople.org/fooddrive. Last year, the community donated more than 19,000 pounds of food.

The following companies are partnering with United Way to sponsor the event: Dynamic Transit Co., The Bank of Edwardsville, Granite City Steel Credit Union, Schnucks, Andy’s Auto Body Towing and Storage, and First Bank.

Donated items needed include canned fruit, canned vegetables, hamburger helper, canned meat, canned tuna, peanut butter, jelly, macaroni and cheese, cereal, oatmeal, rice, canned soup and pasta.

All items collected will be distributed to Collinsville Food Pantry, Community Care Center, Crisis Food Center, Operation Blessing, Salvation Army’s Granite City and Alton locations, Venice Township Food Pantry, Guardian Angel Food Pantry and Catholic Charities.

For information, visit HelpingPeople.org or contact United Way at (618) 258-9800.

