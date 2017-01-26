Food for thought

× Expand Photo by Frank Prager Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles provides opening remarks for the Lunch & Learn on veterans services presented Jan. 18 by the Social Services Safety Net at Bella Milano restaurant in Edwardsville.

EDWARDSVILLE — An audience of veterans and leaders of ministries and service groups attended an informational Lunch & Learn on Jan. 18 at the Bella Milano restaurant.

The event’s purpose was to educate area leaders about organizations and resources available to assist veterans.

The Lunch & Learn was part of the Social Services Safety Net, a collaborative effort between Edwardsville Township and the Glen-Ed Ministerial Alliance. The program aims to share resources, coordinate services and educate members about services.

“Churches are often the first to identify needs in the community,” said Jeanne Wojcieszak, administrator for Edwardsville Township. “The groups help each other understand what barriers and what obstacles exist to getting people help.”

She explained interactions like the Lunch & Learn raise awareness among leaders about what services exist for residents.

Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles opened the presentation, pointing out residents often come to the township for assistance.

“The township has some resources, but we quickly realize we need help from the ministries in the local area,” he said.

Organizations represented at the presentation were the Veterans’ Assistance Commission of Madison County, the Southwestern Illinois Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the Vet Center and Chestnut Health Systems. The various agencies and organizations provide assistance to veterans in areas such as obtaining benefits, filing service connection claims, providing financial assistance and getting help for issues related to post-traumatic stress disorder.

Brad Lavite, superintendent of the Veterans’ Assistance Commission, said his organization provides help with financial assistance, support with transitions for veterans to civilian life or to job situations, and assistance with case management and helping veterans file for benefits.

“There are still veterans out there from the Vietnam and World War II eras who are trying to get their benefits,” he said. “There is a lot out there that veterans need to look into and explore.”

Jessica Gruneich, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, spoke about the Homefront program offered through the organization. Homefront is an education program specifically for loved ones of military service members and veterans who experience symptoms of a mental health condition.

“Many families know they need help but do not know where to get it,” she said. The Homefront program is free to participants.

Chestnut Health Systems provides health services for substance abuse and mental health issues. Rebecca Lantner, coordinator for Chestnut Health, spoke about the Supportive Services for Veteran Families program, which provides personal planning services, transportation services, housing counseling, employment assistance, income support services and more. It has provided housing to 401 homeless veterans during the past three years, Lantner said.

Nathan Ferguson, readjustment counselor for the Vet Center, spoke about the services available through that organization. The Vet Center is based out of East St. Louis and serves the greater Metro East. The organization serves combat veterans with service-related issues and provides resource assistance for non-combat veterans.

He noted the organization’s counselors develop therapeutic relationships with clients.

“Establishing rapport provides huge therapy benefits,” he said.

Many of his clients are Vietnam-era veterans just discovering after 40 years that they have symptoms related to post-traumatic stress disorder.

“The way we understand PTSD was only just defined in 1980,” he said. “It is a relatively young field.”

For information about the Lunch & Learn sessions, visit the township’s website.

edwardsvilletownship.com

