For the love of ‘Jeopardy!’

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Granite City resident and SIUE office support associate Kelly Lasiter competed in the TV game show “Jeopardy!” in March. She played two games and won $24,800.

GRANITE CITY — Kelly Lasiter was in disbelief when she was the first contestant to be announced by Johnny Gilbert during an airing of TV game show “Jeopardy!” on July 11.

“It was pretty surreal,” the Granite City resident said. “You start to realize, ‘Yep, I’m really here and that’s really Johnny Gilbert and that’s really (host) Alex Trebek.’ I’m just not having a weird dream.”

Thirty minutes later, Lasiter had to another reason to be surprised. She was a “Jeopardy!” champion.

“I was shocked,” she said.

Lasiter, who works as an office support associate in the College of Arts of Sciences’ Department of Social Work at SIUE, won $22,800 after becoming the only one out of three contestants to get the correct answer of the Final Jeopardy question: One in Europe and one in Africa, these two landlocked countries start with the same two letters and end with the same four. The correct answers were Switzerland and Swaziland.

Scott Simpson of Reston, Va., and Rich Blashka of New York City didn’t get the correct answers.

Lasiter, 39, was in second behind Simpson with $11,400 going into the final round. She doubled her earnings after getting the correct answer.

Simpson came into the final round in first with $21,400. He lost $1,401 after not getting the correct answer, making Lasiter the winner.

“Scott, who was the player in the middle, had been leading most of the game,” Lasiter said. “I was pretty confident in my answer, but I was pretty sure that I was going to get it, too. I was really surprised. When I realized that I was about to win, I was really shocked.”

Lasiter’s reign as champion was short-lived. She finished second the next day on July 12.

The Granite City resident finished with a grand total of $24,800. She earned $2,000 from her second-place finish on July 12.

In her two games, Lasiter answered 35 questions and 29 of them were correct, including two daily double and two Final Jeopardy questions.

“My family was really excited,” Lasiter said. “I’ve gotten a lot of messages on Facebook from people in town wanting to say congratulations.”

Lasiter’s appearances were filmed on March 29. So for the next four months, she couldn’t tell her family, friends or co-workers how she did on the show.

“I had to keep a lid on it,” she said. “Everybody wanted to know and I had to say, ‘I can’t tell you.’”

Lasiter graduated from Granite City High School in 1995. She has been working at SIUE since 2014.

She attempted to get on the show by taking an online test in late 2015.

“It was kind of on a whim,” Lasiter said. “I saw some people posting it on Facebook that they were taking it. I said, ‘Why the heck not?’ So I did. Then they called me last summer to come to Detroit and audition, which I did.”

Being on “Jeopardy!” has been a dream of Lasiter’s ever since she was a little girl. In the early 1990s, she tried out for the show’s Teen Tournament but didn’t make the cut.

“I’ve been watching it since I was a kid and I was hoping to be on there someday,” said Lasiter, who participated in the National Spelling Bee in 1991.

Her dream came true when she was called by the show’s producers in February to participate in the show in March.

“It was pretty amazing,” she said. “The call came in when I was at work and I wasn’t able to answer it right then. When I was on the bus going home, I was like, ‘I wonder who called me?’ It was an unknown number and I thought it was probably a marketer. It was a California number. When I looked up the number and I listened to the voicemail, I was like, ‘I’d better return this call.’”

Lasiter had a watch party with several of her friends on July 11 in St. Louis.

“One of the guys who was organizing it said, ‘I was going to feel really bad if we organized this whole thing and you lost,’” she said.

Lasiter got 14 correct answers en route to her victory. The next day, her name was announced last since she was the champion.

“That was also weird,” she said. “The camera is on you longer then because they had to announce how much money you got.”

In her second game, Lasiter got the correct answer in the Final Jeopardy question — a landmark 1957 New York Times story called him a powerful six-footer, olive-skinned with a straggly beard. She answered Fidel Castro and moved into a tie with Sara-Jane Whitaker of Toronto with $14,400 and had a chance to play another game if Gavin Borchert of Seattle — who was in first with $14,600 — didn’t get the correct answer.

Borchert got the correct answer and won $19,600 to earn another appearance on the show.

“I wished I kind of played over the game I lost,” Lasiter said

But the Granite City resident left California thrilled that she got to compete on her favorite game show.

“It was a great experience to have done it once,” she said.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter