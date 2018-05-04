Forbes names OSF HealthCare top Illinois employer

OSF HealthCare has been named one of the best employers in the country for 2018 by Forbes magazine, and was the highest-ranked Illinois-based company earning the distinction.

OSF HealthCare is ranked 46th out of 500 large companies (those with more than 5,000 employees). The Peoria-based integrated health system is owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. OSF HealthCare employs nearly 21,000 Mission Partners (employees) in 126 locations, including 13 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan.

“Being recognized as number one in a state as large as Illinois with as many fine organizations is really quite rewarding,” said Bob Sehring, CEO of OSF HealthCare. “Being recognized by a national magazine such as Forbes really is confirmation of all of the hard work of our supervisors, managers, directors, VPs and above who really work every day in connecting with our Mission Partners to ensure they are well-connected to the Mission, to the work that’s at hand, that we communicate with them about strategy.”

To come up with the list, Forbes partners with market research company Statista to identify the companies liked best by employees. Statista surveys 30,000 Americans working for companies with at least 1,000 employees. The surveys are anonymous and ask respondents to rank how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others on a scale of zero to 10. They were also able to nominate organizations in industries outside their own. The final list ranks the 500 large and midsize (1,000-5,000 employees) that receive the most recommendations.

OSF was the top Illinois employer out of the 33 that made the list. All but three were from the Chicago area. OSF HealthCare was the fifth-highest ranked health care provider out of 25 that made the list.

Sehring said he hopes people see the recognition as testament to the efforts by OSF HealthCare employees to engage the communities it has been called to serve in transforming health care.

“As an organization, we spread far and wide within Illinois but also up to Escanaba, Michigan,” he said. “That is one of the particular challenges for organizations of our size is how do you communicate across that broad spectrum, how do you communicate from inpatient to ambulatory to home care. And how do you connect it, not only to engaging the Mission Partners, which is vitally important, but also to patient satisfaction. Our Mission Partners across those broad communities really have just done a wonderful job in both areas.”

The complete Forbes list is available here.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter