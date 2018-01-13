Fore veterans

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry American Legion Post 199 donated $500 on Dec. 15 to the Disabled American Veterans Transportation Program in Madison County. The money was raised at the annual American Legion State Golf Tournament in Danville in August. Participants at the check presentation included (from left) Post 199 Commander Marion Strohman, golf committee member Ron Swaim of Post 199, Veterans Assistance Commission Superintendent Brad Lavite, DAV Chapter 90 Commander Tim Alexander, and Post 199 adjutant Richard “Dick” Over.

When Ron Swaim was asked to help contribute to an American Legion State Golf Tournament in 2015, he was all for it.

The idea was to raise money for military veterans in need and service organizations that assist veterans. Three years later, the annual golf tournament in Danville has raised nearly $8,000 for the cause.

“I started out with this because Gregg Alpers (state golf tournament chairman) gave me a call one day and we’re good friends,” Swaim said. “I said, ‘Sure,’ and went to work.

“I’d like to thank all my sponsors and all the people that have helped me throughout the three-year period to help make this happen,” he said. “This is put on and done for the benefit of our veterans. There’s nothing for me, Gregg or anyone else and it’s really great that we found this admirable cause to give to.”

This year, Swaim wanted to give back to Madison County for the sponsorship and donations provided from the area over the last three years.

Swaim, a member of Edwardsville American Legion Post 199, along with Post 199 Commander Marion Strohman and Post 199 adjutant Richard “Dick” Over, on Dec. 15 donated $500 to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Jack Graichen Memorial Chapter 90 in Glen Carbon. The donation was made at the Veterans Assistance Commission of Madison County office in Edwardsville.

The money is earmarked for the Madison County DAV Transportation Program, a service that transports veterans from their homes to medical appointments. The $500 will go toward funds for the next time the DAV Chapter 90 needs to purchase a new van.

Last year, the transportation program had five volunteer drivers who donated 1,751 hours and drove 35,192 miles while providing 650 rides for veterans.

“We established this program in 2012, and now we have two vehicles in the program and five drivers who volunteer, and we are in need of volunteer drivers,” said Brad Lavite, superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Madison County. “Anyone in the community who would like to drive the van, it doesn’t have to be a veteran, to transport these veterans to and from their medical appointments; it’s a very heartwarming experience for the drivers I’ve spoken to. They really enjoy spending time with the veterans.

“It’s a good service. The DAV has been wonderful and now maybe the commander (Tim Alexander) can use this as a tool to go out and raise more money.”

Anyone interested in volunteering for the program can call volunteer coordinator Dennis Hartman at (314) 805-6558 or the VAC office at (618) 296-4554.

Swaim said he was thrilled to be able to help veterans in his own back yard.

“We will spread this out and it won’t be (the Metro East) every year because it’s a statewide thing, but we will try to make sure we get representation because I appreciate everyone who has helped me in this area,” Swaim said. “I want to show that we’re bringing it back and it’s not just midstate and the northern part of the state that are getting donations.”

The golf tournament is growing, and that means funds are growing. After having 19 teams in 2015, it expanded to 25 in 2016 and ballooned to 36 in 2017. Swaim said he wants to see the tournament continue to grow — and with it the mission of helping veterans in need.

“We would like to get the word out better,” Swaim said. “There are 808 American Legions in Illinois and it’s hard to get to each of them. My number is (618) 610-3247; call me and let me explain how to get involved to help take care of our veterans that really need the help. We have raised $8,000 in three years, and we’re going to try to get corporate sponsorships starting this coming year to get more money to make this $500 elevate to quite a bit more.”

Lavite was ecstatic to see the cooperation between Post 199, the DAV and the VAC.

“It’s wonderful to show that these service agencies come to our agency and we partner and work together,” Lavite said. “We want veterans to see that it’s not just, ‘I’m an American Legion member, or I’m a DAV member.’ We actually communicate and we actually do positive things for the community. I just want to thank the two service organizations for doing that.”

A new van was just purchased through longtime partner Ford Motor Co. in a collaboration between DAV Chapter 90 and the VAC. DAV Chapter 90 raised $15,472 toward the van, while the VAC contributed the remainder of the $26,194.

The Veterans Day Golf Scramble on Nov. 11 at Oak Brook Golf Course in Edwardsville and the work of Joe Revelle and his committee with Veterans Caring for Veterans helped purchase the new van, along with other donations and fundraising efforts.

The money donated from the 2017 American Legion State Golf Tournament in Danville will kick-start fundraising for the next van. DAV Chapter 90 got five years from its last vehicle.

“Even though five years seems new, going back and forth to all those appointments puts wear and tear on it,” Lavite said.

As for Swaim, he’d like to see the American Legion continue to grow its golf tournament in Danville and do even more for veterans.

“This is a tournament that we want to make a destination,” he said. “Save the first weekend in August every year because they want to come play in our tournament to help our veterans in the state of Illinois.”

