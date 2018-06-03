Foreign intrigue in the viewfinder

photo by Frank Prager photo by Chuck Parr photo by Chuck Parr photo by Chuck Parr photo by Chuck Parr

Chuck Parr has been an amateur photographer for about 25 years. He started taking pictures when his children were young, when photography still meant taking pictures on film, before the advent of the modern digital equipment he now uses. He can often be spotted around the area capturing memorable and revealing photos of scenery and events.

When he retired in December from his position as president of the Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, one of his goals was to devote more time to his photography. He did not wait long to immerse himself in the hobby he enjoys.

In January, he joined a group of enthusiasts for a weeklong photography trip to Cuba. Until recently, travel to Cuba from the United States was prohibited. As such, the country holds a great deal of mystery to Americans and presents untold opportunities for talented photographers like Parr.

“It is a communist country, so we were curious as to how much freedom we would have to walk around and take pictures,” he says. “It ended up being totally different than what I had expected.”

Parr says the biggest surprise was how friendly the people were. He says everywhere the group went, they felt safe and welcome in the country.

Cuba is a mix of new and old because of the embargoes it has been subject to for so many years. Parr says the places they stayed were comfortable and the food was good, but much of the country has severely deteriorated over the past decades because of a lack of services and resources.

“Much of their infrastructure is crumbling,” he says. “There were buildings we thought were abandoned, and it turned out there were people actually living in them.”

But he also explains there was much that was beautiful and captivating. The foreign and somewhat mysterious environment turned out to be a photographer’s dream.

“In some ways, it was overwhelming,” Parr says.

The group traveled to the major cities of Havana, Trinidad, and Cienfuegos. Everywhere they went, there was a mix of old and new. He saw new Nissan autos parked next to 1950s-era American cars and well-maintained Victorian-style homes adjacent to deteriorated housing.

Parr’s pictures capture the fascination and intrigue of the architecture, the culture, and the people of the country. Colorfully decorated residences stand next to rubble in the street in front of them.

The spectacular architecture of the massive Colon Cemetery sprawls in the midst of palm trees under a brooding Havana sky. A rainbow of perfectly restored classic cars keep one another company on the street. A grizzled native Cuban flashes a cheerful victory sign to passing tourists.

Parr says the heat was overwhelming and the language was a barrier, but the experience as a whole was remarkable and he is considering making a return trip next year.

Parr’s complete Cuban photography portfolio can be found online on Flickr under foto5167, along with other photographs he has taken locally. His work can also be viewed in Instagram by following chuck_parr.

