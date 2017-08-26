Forgotten friends

Just one month ago, Robyne O’Mara of Godfrey and other local animal rights advocates were protesting Madison County Animal Control’s swift euthanasia of several dogs.

Now, the county has issued new orders calling for a 10-day hold on animals before they are put down as it works toward a no-kill policy. But O’Mara said a more humane policy should already have been in place.

“Animals were destroyed that should not have been,” O’Mara said. “I naively believed that Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler had changed the policy, because when he ran for office, he ran on changing the animal shelter to a no-kill shelter. I know policy changes can take months, but they don’t take years. I thought it was a done deal by now.”

During a meeting Aug. 7, the Public Safety Committee discussed the resolution to amend the Madison County Animal Control Ordinance, which includes information about feral cats, hold times and fees. The State’s Attorney’s Office is reviewing those changes, which will be brought back to an upcoming Public Safety Committee meeting for discussion and a vote before being sent to the County Board.

“There are county ordinances, which we are working to update, as well as state laws on animal care and control that the county must follow,” Prenzler said. “There are internal ones the county will address in updating as well. There are also many unknown factors … Prior to this administration, there was little oversight of the department except by the veterinarian, who served as administrator and only worked part time, essentially a few hours a week.”

Prenzler said Animal Control officers were given instructions from the previous veterinarian about the new 10-day hold time, but they didn’t comply with the change because it wasn’t written in the county ordinances.

“The new orders stating the 10-day hold time that were recently signed by all Animal Control officers makes it clear as an administrative rule until the county ordinance is amended,” Prenzler said. “The update of the ordinance will help us achieve no-kill status long before 2021.”

While the new orders also call for written approval from Madison County Animal Control Director and Veterinarian Ryan Jacob before an animal is euthanized, Prenzler said moving toward a no-kill policy will be complicated.

“The county knew by working to become no-kill, which actually means trying to save at least 90 percent of animals that are healthy and adoptable, it would need to work with the animal rescue groups and start to change the culture of Animal Control itself,” Prenzler said. “I would like to see Animal Control to work closely with animal rescue groups and open up communication and build better relationships.”

Jacob agreed.

“We definitely need to work hard to strengthen relationships with more rescue groups, as they truly are the key to saving most of these animals,” he said. “Similar to Madison County Animal Control, they are often near capacity, so we have to work together to find alternatives to euthanasia.”

Partners 4 Pets Director Erika Pratte said she thought her rescue organization in Troy had formed good relationships with MCAC officials before three adult pit bulls that Partners 4 Pets had voiced interest in saving were euthanized by MCAC in mid-July.

“We have worked with MCAC for nearly 10 years,” Pratte said. “Our senior director, Nev Fisher, goes in two to three times a week. We thought she had formed friendships with the officials, but after this incident, we’re not sure the relationships are what we thought they were. It was pretty disappointing.”

Still, Pratte is hopeful Madison County can work with animal welfare organizations and eventually implement a no-kill policy.

“For the first time in many years, rescue groups are being heard by the administration,” Pratte said. “Kurt Prenzler, Doug Hulme, and Cynthia Ellis have been instrumental in making these changes a reality. With every big positive change, there are going to be setbacks, and this was a major step back. Moving forward, we have to make sure doesn’t happen again.”

Pratte said the best way to prevent unnecessary euthanasia would be to appoint a full-time administrator to help MCAC Director Jacob, who is only part time.

After an investigation into Animal Control’s actions, it seems the county agrees and is set to approve new job descriptions for a full-time animal control administrator and part-time deputy administrator at its Personnel Committee meeting next month.

“There are no current job descriptions for the positions,” Prenzler said. “The state law allows for the administrator to be someone other than a veterinarian in the supervisory role. The administrator can then hire a deputy, which would be a veterinarian, to take care of the animals. I plan to appoint a new administrator with approval from the County Board in the near future.”

Jacob, who also works full time at Horseshoe Lake Animal Hospital, said the new policies and procedures are worth working toward, but he knows it will take time.

“Everyone at Animal Control wants the best for animals, and that is why we work in the professions we do,” Jacob said. “Unfortunately, it is not going to happen overnight and it is going to take a lot of work to get there.”

The Animal Control facility has 40 cat cages and 34 dog runs. Most of the animals euthanized at the facility are feral cats and animals suffering from injury or illness.

“We have many feral cats that have been determined to be unadoptable by the rescue groups,” Jacob said. “Most of them are brought in by the public, who have trapped them around their homes. We also have many citizens who come to us for humane euthanasia when their pet is sick or suffering or they fear they have become overly aggressive.”

Jacob said Animal Control’s goal is to protect the health and safety of county residents as well as to protect and provide humane treatment for animals, and Animal Control officials work with rescue agencies including Partners for Pets, Metro East Humane Society and Hope Animal Rescue.

“Many times, the rescue groups are amazing and will step up and offer to take animals for veterinary care that we are not able to offer on site if they are potentially adoptable afterward,” Jacob said. “The pet’s photos and descriptions are supposed to be posted on our website within 24 hours of being taken into Animal Control. We also call or communicate with the groups directly, and they will routinely walk through the shelter when they have time to seek out possible adoptable pets.”

Metro East Humane Society Executive Director Anne Schmidt said humane society staff members visit Animal Control daily, which is convenient because the organization is right next door.

“We rented runs at Animal Control before we were able to build our facility,” Schmidt said. “So the relationship has been there.”

Because of that standing relationship, Schmidt was caught off guard in mid-July when Animal Control euthanized two pit bull puppies, initially adopted from Metro East Humane Society, without first notifying her organization.

“The puppies were adopted from us but the owners surrendered the dogs to Animal Control,” Schmidt said. “We did not know that our animals were down there. The dogs were microchipped, and if Animal Control had scanned those microchips like they are required to, those chips would have led back to us. We still have a very good relationship with Animal Control, but it is upsetting that we were not contacted in this situation.”

Approximately 70 percent of the animals the humane society rescues come from Animal Control. During the hold time, humane society employees make an effort to get to know animals that have been captured or surrendered.

“During that time, we determine whether an animal is aggressive or unadoptable,” Schmidt said. “Only extreme aggression makes a dog unadoptable. If it is aggression toward other dogs, we can work with that. If it is aggression toward people, we cannot.”

Schmidt said it is up to everyone to help prevent euthanasia by not only microchipping but also spaying and neutering pets.

“There are funds designated from rabies tag fees,” Schmidt said. “Part of the fees go into the Pet Population Control Fund. These funds can be used to spay and neuter animals in Madison County.”

Schmidt said she’s happy with the new policies and procedures being put into place by the county and is willing to continue to work with officials.

“As far as Animal Control is concerned, we are far off from where we want to be, but I think we will get there eventually,” Schmidt said. “I do feel that Madison County officials are making sure that another incident is not going to happen again.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter