Former Altonian shares stories of Mafia life

As the school resource officer working inside the walls of Jersey Community High, Rich Portwood, who grew up in Alton, has another mission he is working to fulfill.

As a Jerseyville Police Department officer, he was given the assignment of school resource officer and D.A.R.E. officer in June 2016.

Since then, he has been working with high school students interested in pursuing criminal justice careers. One way Portwood is doing this is “by providing real stories from those working in the field and those who have retired.”

Portwood’s guest on March 2 was Timothy Richards, who retired in 2005 from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department with 35 years of service as an officer and detective under his holster. He is the author of five books, two in which he published some of the most exciting stories from his years working for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and with the Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI and Secret Service in dealing with the St. Louis mobster wars.

Richards was raised in the community, leaving Alton High School at age 17 to join the Marine Corps. His father, Raymond, owned Richards Motors Inc. and his mother, Marjorie, was an English teacher at Granite City High School. Born in East St. Louis, Richards and his family moved to Alton when he was in elementary school. They later lived in Wood River after he came back home from the Marines. Richards and his wife, Carrie, were living in South Roxana when he was hired by the St. Louis police department. He now resides in Oakville, Mo.

One Jersey High student asked Richards what the craziest thing he ever did as a cop, to which Richards replied by stating, unwaveringly, “When I threatened Jesse Stoneking.”

Stoneking was a noted St. Louis-based mobster who also gained fame from his years as a federal informant in the 1980s. At the age of 56, under an assumed name of Jesse McBride and living in Arizona, Stoneking committed suicide near Surprise, Ariz., while seated behind the wheel of the car he was driving that had been pulled over by local police.

In these parts, however, Stoneking’s claim to fame most notably was when he showed up at Calhoun County’s Wittmond Hotel and beat owner Carl Wittmond to death. Wittmond was in his 70s at the time of the crime.

Wittmond usually sported a 16-carat diamond ring, and back in the day, according to Richards, diamonds were “a big deal. Diamonds, and especially loose diamonds … everybody wanted them.” Richards said it was common for organized crime groups like Stoneking’s to head over to the Brussels hotel to play cards and hang out, with Wittmond tending bar, “because he liked these guys.”

Stoneking beat Wittmond to death and stole his prized ring. The diamond was later seized by the FBI; it was discovered to have been mounted in a brooch and in a window display at a Plaza Frontenac jewelry store.

“Carl was a big-shot politician in Illinois,” Richards wrote in his book “Crooks Kill, Cops Lie.” Wittmond had served as an arbitrator for the Illinois Industrial Commission, and he was a state representative for 18 years. He was instrumental in getting ferry service to Brussels and he was part of the development of the Great River Road project, Richards further noted. Wittmond’s nephew, Charles Burch, is the former state’s attorney for Calhoun County, where Brussels is located, and the Burch family now runs Wittmond Hotel.

“Jesse Stoneking was what television series are made of. He was a quick-draw guy. He was also a car thief and a hired killer,” Richards told the auditorium packed with Jersey High students.

Richards talked about the wars between the St. Louis and East Side rackets of the Chicago Outfit and the Syrian legions as they fought to control Teamsters Locals 110 and 42, as well as what it was like to investigate the activities of the Mafia groups. He shared stories of the actions and activities of the infamous Leisure family, along with those of Stoneking. He noted these factions of organized crime no longer exist in St. Louis.

“The Leisures were all serial killers; they’re all dead now except for Anthony Leisure. Anthony is still alive, but in prison,” Richards said.

Back in this era, he said, there was “jewelry flying everywhere, bombs flying everywhere. It was a fun time.”

In 35 years, Richard said he never got shot or shot anyone.

When another Jersey High student posed her question as to what Richards would do differently if he could do it all over again, he replied, “I probably wouldn’t have drank as much as I did,” a response met with enthusiastic applause.

