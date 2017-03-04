Former councilman running for Wood River mayor

WOOD RIVER — The city will feature a four-way contest for the mayor’s office as Scott Miner, Cheryl Maguire, Tom Kane and Scott Levan campaign for the position in the April 4 election.

Following Mayor Fred Ufert’s death in March 2015, Frank Akers was sworn in as mayor to finish out Ufert’s term. Ufert had served the city as mayor since 2005.

This is the last of four AdVantage News profiles on each of the candidates reflecting on why the candidate is running for mayor and what he or she hopes the city will accomplish.

SCOTT LEVAN

Levan, a Wood River native and former City Council member, said he has always enjoyed helping and working with others to better and improve a situation.

“Being elected as mayor would allow me more opportunities to promote both the community and region, and allow people to take pride in the city and all that it has to offer,” he said. “Our community is changing and we need to look ahead and plan for what the future may bring.”

The mayoral hopeful said Wood River has changed drastically over the past few decades, adding the industry that built the city and surrounding communities has either closed or been downsized, creating a void in employment opportunities.

“The city is now retail-based for its economy and support for local retail is a must,” Levan said. “We need to continue to support our local independent shops as well as take advantage of areas of potential growth for additional revenues. No area of the community should be neglected when it comes to services.”

He said Wood River has lost owner-occupied houses, which caused the desire to maintain one’s property to diminish, and as a result the general appearance of the community has fallen and “needs to be restored.”

Wood River has a long, proud history of providing quality services for residents, Levan said, noting the city’s well-trained professionals in emergency services and dedicated workers in public services and support staff.

“We should never be satisfied with where we are because each one of us has the ability to improve ourselves and the way we communicate and serve others,” he said. “Our biggest change may come from the citizens themselves, in so creating a better Wood River, maintaining their property appearance, reporting suspicious activities in neighborhoods, and making and allowing us to be a better and welcoming community.”

Levan attended East Alton-Wood River High School and received a bachelor of arts and bachelor of science in business administration and economics from Blackburn College in Carlinville. He has worked at Marks Mortuary for more than 30 years.

He has four children: two attending Roxana High School, one studying electrical engineering at Southern Illinois University Carbondale and the oldest working for a manufacturing company in south St. Louis.

If elected, Levan said he intends to work together with neighboring communities and take a regional approach so that all benefit.

“Our city, as well as our neighbors, does not have enough resources to sustain the quality of services we have become accustomed to without each other and a plan for the future,” Levan said. “The groundwork is in place. We just need to see that it continues.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter