Former Godfrey students invited to reunion

Students who attended Godfrey Grade School and Godfrey High School will have a reunion Saturday, Oct. 20.

The reunion is open to anyone who attended the schools. Organizers also invited those who went to Summerfield, Clifton Terrace, South Branch, White Oak, or Union schools and others.

They will meet at the Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road in Godfrey.

It will be a potluck lunch, as they have had in the past. Doors open at 11 and the meal will be at noon. Everyone is invited to eat and talk about the good old days.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter