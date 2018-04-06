Former U.N. ambassador to speak at SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE | The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Arts and Sciences’ International Studies Program will present The United Nations — Essential or Irrelevant in Today’s World? with keynote speaker Anwarul Karim Chowdhury at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at SIUE Morris University Center Meridian Ballroom.

Chowdhury, former U.N. ambassador, is founder of the Global Movement for the Culture of Peace and a career diplomat who has served as permanent representative to the United Nations, president of the U.N. Security Council, president of the UNICEF Board, U.N. under-secretary-general, and senior special adviser to the U.N. General Assembly president.

He has a wealth of experience in critical issues, including peace, sustainable development, and human rights. He has devoted many years as an inspirational champion for sustainable peace and development and ardently advancing the cause of the global movement for the culture of peace that has energized civil society all over the world.

His presentation is part of SIUE’s second International Studies Day, a free event that is open to the public.

For information, visit the website or contact Megan Wieser at mwieser@siue.edu or (618) 650-3653.

