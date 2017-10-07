Forum to address human trafficking

× Expand human trafficking

EDWARDSVILLE — With discussions of problems concerning human trafficking becoming more prevalent because of the proximity of the Interstate 55 corridor, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) will host a human trafficking awareness forum from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the Morris University Center on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

“It’s disturbing to realize this is going on here in our area, but traffickers prey on the vulnerable wherever they find them, starting as young as even 10 years old,” Stuart said. “I wanted to give the community an opportunity to learn about human trafficking and how we as members of the community can be alert to potential trafficking situations here in the Metro East, so I reached out to the experts in order to bring them together under one roof.”

The seminar will include several speakers and experts on the trafficking issue, including Dr. Ann Dimaio from Cardinal Glennon Hospital, Kristen Eng from Hoyleton Youth and Family Services, and Dr. Erin Heil, a criminal justice professor at SIUE. The event is free and open to the public.

“Trafficking takes many forms, from the sex trafficking industry to employment trafficking and the exploitation of workers,” Stuart said. “While it isn’t a pleasant topic, I hope residents will come hear about human trafficking from all angles. Our diverse group of speakers, including a physician who treats victims, will enlighten us on the community-wide impact of trafficking.”

