Forum to feature Democratic congressional candidates

EDWARDSVILLE — Action Metro East will host a congressional candidate forum for all Democratic candidates running in the March 20 primary for the Congressional House of Representatives 15th district.

The forum will be 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St.

Candidates scheduled to participate include Carl Spoerer and Kevin Gaither. Candidates will introduce themselves and respond to prepared questions. Candidates will be available for informal roundtable discussions after the forum.

The March primary will determine the Democratic challenger to Republican U.S. Rep. John Shimkus and voters eligible to participate are encouraged to attend. Those unsure of their congressional district can reference their voter registration card or go to house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative.

Action Metro East is a grassroots organization of citizens committed to promoting and supporting progressive ideas, values, and actions with a focus on candidates and elected officials for Metro East and Southern Illinois.

No tickets are required to attend this event, but space is limited.

