Foster Grandparents gearing up for another school year

ALTON | Now that summer break is almost over, the Senior Services Plus Foster Grandparent Program is preparing for another successful school year.

The back to school in-service training will cover character-building tips, a team-building exercise, and program policies Thursday, Aug. 2. Guest speaker Deputy Kip D. Heinle will discuss what to do in an active shooter incident. This private event will be at The School House Grill at Senior Services Plus.

Program volunteers, or Grandparents, are placed at elementary schools, Head Start and early childhood centers, and motivational achievement centers throughout Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, and Clinton counties.

“We are the second-largest Foster Grandparent Program in the state with over 75 volunteers,” Program Director Deven Chavours said. “Our goal is to reach 101 by next year.”

Grandparents serve as tutors and mentors, reviewing schoolwork, reinforcing values, and teaching new skills to children with special needs.

“Those little ones just brighten up my day,” Grandma Dorothy says.

To provide optimal community support, the program:

Is required to have at least 75 percent of volunteers in education-focused work sites with clearly defined performance measures and coordinating outcomes and outputs.

Provides volunteer opportunities to individuals age 55 and older who live at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level in Madison, Macoupin, Jersey and Clinton counties.

Requires volunteers pass state, FBI, and National Sex Offender Registry background checks and meet annual guidelines for income, physicals and insurance if they operate their own vehicle.

There are no educational requirements for volunteers, but they must desire to work with children in a mentoring and tutoring relationship. All volunteers are matched with appropriate mentor and tutor positions based on skill level and age preferences. To apply to be a Foster Grandparent, fill out an application at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers in Alton. For information, call (618) 465-3298, ext. 134 or 135.

