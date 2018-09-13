Foster Grandparents observe 9/11

ALTON | Local Foster Grandparents observed the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Sept. 6 by participating in an in-service training at the Roxana Nazarene Theatre.

They signed thank-you cards for first responders, received training materials on how to discuss 9/11 with children, went over ways to give back to the community, and watched the 2002 documentary “9/11.”

To provide optimal community support, the Foster Grandparent program:

Is required to have at least 75 percent of its volunteers in education-focused worksites with clearly defined performance measures and coordinating outcomes and outputs.

Provides volunteer opportunities to individuals 55 and older who live at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level in Madison, Macoupin, Jersey and Clinton counties.

Requires volunteers to pass state, FBI, and National Sex Offender Registry background checks and meet annual guidelines for income, physicals and insurance if they operate their own motor vehicle.

There are no educational requirements for volunteers, but they must desire to work with children in a mentor/tutor relationship. All volunteers are matched with appropriate mentor/tutor positions based on skill level and age preferences. To apply to be a Foster Grandparent, fill out an application at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers in Alton. For more information, call (618) 465-3298, ext. 134 or 135.

