Fosterburg firefighters get thermal imaging camera

ST. LOUIS | Continuing its mission of improving the lifesaving capabilities and lives of local heroes and their communities, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation will celebrate $135,721 worth of lifesaving equipment grants awarded throughout the greater St. Louis area during a press event at 9 a.m. Thursday at the St. Louis County Fire Academy, 1266 Sutter Ave.

Approximately 1,550 firefighters are employed across the 43 districts and departments that encompass St. Louis County, and each of them are required to undergo rigorous training provided by the St. Louis County Fire Academy. To ensure the protection of citizens and first responders, it is crucial the academy possess the most efficient, up-to-date training tools available to prepare St. Louis’ future firefighters.

The event will highlight a grant awarded to the academy for four thermal imaging cameras that will enhance instructor training efforts, preparing recruits for hazardous situations and equipping them with the tools and knowledge needed to make fast, informed and, most importantly, safe decisions.

Fosterburg Fire Protection District received one thermal imaging camera to detect body heat and hot spots in burning buildings, allowing firefighters to quickly locate victims and provide lifesaving assistance.

Other grant recipients include the Ferguson, Mo., Fire Department, Collinsville Fire Department, Cottleville Fire Protection, Ferguson-Florissant School District, Maryland Heights Fire Protection District, and French Village Fire Department.

“The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation grant awarded to the St. Louis County Fire Academy places today’s technology in the hands of our recruits,” said St. Louis Fire Academy Chief Instructor Jim Usury of the Pattonville Fire Department. “The new equipment provides a greater understanding of hazard identification, thermal layering, fire behavior, and search and rescue techniques. Learning with today’s technology provides our recruits with a greater knowledge and respect of the hazards they will face while on the job, improving their confidence, safety, and lifesaving abilities when our residents need us the most.”

Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors. Each restaurant recycles leftover 5-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $2 donation to the foundation. Donation canisters on register counters collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to round up their bill to the nearest dollar.

