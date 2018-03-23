Foundation’s Honors Banquet set for April 14

EDWARDSVILLE | The Historic Lincoln School Alumni Foundation’s 2018 Honors Banquet will be Saturday, April 14, at Edwardsville High School Commons, 6161 Center Grove Road.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and a buffet dinner will be served at 5 p.m. Proceeds will contribute to the enhancement of educational opportunities in the Edwardsville School District.

Dr. Cornelia Smith, principal of Leclaire Elementary School, will keynote this year’s banquet. Smith is an alumna of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, receiving a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, master’s degree in administration and a doctorate in educational leadership.

Smith’s value of serving the community is shown through her memberships in the Edwardsville NAACP and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., and she is on the board of the Glen/Ed Pantry. Smith resides in Glen Carbon with her husband of 25 years, Victor.

The event will honor several individuals for their continued support of the organization. Festivities will include Stephen Jankowski as the night’s master of ceremonies, entertainment by the EHS Orchestra Ensemble, and presentation of awards. Tickets are $35 each for adults and $15 each for Edwardsville School District 7 students. Reserved tables of 10 are also available. Tickets can be purchased at the Bank of Edwardsville’s main branch, 330 W. Vandalia St., and the Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St.

The foundation was established in 1986 by former Lincoln School students to enhance the educational opportunities in the Edwardsville School District. The organization has helped fund the 21st Century Classroom Technology program that provided the district’s students a more interactive learning environment. Additionally, the organization has provided funding for the district’s summer reading program, tutoring services, cultural and preforming arts exposure, school supplies, food baskets and gift cards. Each year, the foundation awards grants to graduating seniors and students attending institutions of higher learning.

The foundation relies solely on the generosity of community leaders, organizations and individuals for its annual “giving” budget. It is a nonprofit organization and all contributions are tax-deductible.

