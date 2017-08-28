Foundation awards $5,000 grant to Watershed Nature Center

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Community Foundation presented a $5,000 grant to the Watershed Nature Center for its capital campaign project, Access Nature.

This project will modify the entrance at the center to allow for greater access and understanding of native habitats in the park.

The center was selected to receive this grant by the foundation’s Grant Committee, which reviewed all of the grant applications from nonprofits working to complete capital campaign projects. Foundation Executive Director Pam Farrar said the committee awarded the money to Access Nature because of the long-term benefit it will provide to people in the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon community.

“It’s always difficult to select one nonprofit to receive this kind of grant because there are so many wonderful organizations in our community, doing important work,” Farrar said. “However, the mission of the Edwardsville Community Foundation is to enhance the quality of life for people in our community, and we feel like the Access Nature Project will provide a unique opportunity for everyone living here, as well as visitors outside of our community.”

Watershed Executive Director Sarah Palermo said in addition to modifying the entrance to the park, this project will create a large, open Education Meadow and Shoreline Classroom where students can have direct water access. Palermo said the campaign is halfway toward reaching its $200,000 goal.

“We believe that Access Nature will provide so many new educational opportunities for people of all ages in our community and allow them to experience nature in a completely new way,” Palermo said. “We are also so appreciative of the support we’ve received from the Edwardsville Community Foundation for helping us move this project closer to becoming a reality.”

The foundation was founded to create an organization where people could donate money that have a direct impact on the quality of life in local communities. The foundation operates as a charitable trust that receives, manages, and distributes tax-deductible charitable contributions for the benefit of Edwardsville School District residents. Since its inception in 1997, the foundation has distributed more than $5.4 million to charitable causes.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter