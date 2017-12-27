Foundation awards grants to students

× Expand Historic Lincoln School Alumni Foundation grant recipients include (from left) Courtney Carpenter, Avalyn Mosby, Leeah Jason, Conor Charleston, Luniva Singh, and Eleanor Stamer. Not pictured are Edward Sims, Montrice Spencer, Charles Steed, Julann Scheider, Daval Torres, Kendell Davis,and D’Anthony Knight.

The Historic Lincoln School Alumni Foundation announced the 2017 recipients of its annual education grants program.

Each year the foundation awards grants to graduating seniors and students attending institutions of higher learning.

Recipients were required to complete an application, write an essay, provide academic transcripts, demonstrate economic need, and graduate from the Edwardsville School District. The grants can be used for tuition, books, fees, and living expenses.

Thirteen students were each awarded $1,000 grants to continue their education. This year’s education grant award recipients are Avalyn R. Mosby and Edward C. Sims, both recipients of the Mannie Jackson/Joe Lucco HSLAF Grant; Montrice D. Spencer, Charles A. Steed, Julann K. Scheibal, Courtney A. Carpenter, Luniva Singh, Daval U. Torres, Eleanor J. Stamer, Leeah M. Jason, Conor O. Charleston, Kendell L. Davis, and D’Anthony S. Knight.

The education grant program’s funding is provided by the Historic Lincoln School Alumni Foundation through its annual fundraising activities and contributions from businesses and individuals. The foundation’s grant committee includes board members Violet Evans, Carolyn Turner, Ella Hudlin, and Donna Charleston and is chaired by Cynthia Haynes.

The foundation was founded in 1986 by former Lincoln School students to enhance the educational opportunities of Edwardsville School District students. The foundation relies solely on the generosity of community leaders, organizations, and individuals for its annual “giving” budget. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization and all contributions are tax-deductible.

