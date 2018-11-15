Foundation grant to help Head Start with dental program

Riverbend Head Start and Family Services

Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation, the nonprofit charitable arm of Delta Dental of Illinois, announced its 2018 Community Grants Program recipients. The foundation awarded more than $180,000 to 21 nonprofit and community organizations with programs and services that improve children’s oral health in Illinois, including $10,000 to Riverbend Head Start and Family Services.

The organization will use the grant to support its Oral Health Education and Access Project, which provides education to expectant mothers and nearly 800 children, age 5 and under, enrolled in its Head Start and Early Head Start programs. The project also provides annual dental exams to children 2 and older. Funding will specifically help offset dental expenses for 10 Head Start families.

“Through our Community Grants Program, Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation has awarded nearly $1 million over the past six years to Illinois organizations committed to improving children’s oral health,” said Lora Vitek, director of philanthropy and community relations, Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation. “Our mission is to improve oral health in Illinois, and we can achieve that by providing oral health education and increasing access to dental care for the residents of our state. This year’s Community Grants recipients are dedicated to delivering these important and essential oral health resources to Illinois children, and together, we are able to reduce dental disease and give children the dental care they need.”

