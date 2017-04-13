Foundation of success

GRANITE CITY — Granite City High School graduating seniors are invited to apply to the Granite City Scholarship Foundation for scholarship opportunities.

Applications can be picked up from the school’s guidance office and must be postmarked no later than midnight May 1. The scholarships will be awarded at the senior recognition ceremony later in May.

The foundation started 62 years ago awarding two students $250 each. Today, 12 to 15 students are awarded $2,000 each to be used for higher education costs for any U.S. community college, university or vocational-technical school.

“I’d like to see more students who plan to go to a vo-tech school apply,” said Larry Curry, a foundation trustee since 1986 and its treasurer.

The foundation annually receives 30 to 50 scholarship applications from students. Since the foundation’s charter in 1955, $1 million has been awarded to 1,000 recipients. Curry said there’s been an increase in applicants over the years, likely because of the rise in college costs.

Applicants are scored from 1 to 10 points in five categories by the foundation’s board of directors. The points are totaled, and applicants are ranked from highest to lowest score.

“Then we see how much money we have to give out,” Curry said. “Our goal is to be broke at the end of the year. Any money left is carried over in a non-interest bearing account to be added to the next year.”

The largest benefactor to the foundation is the Malik-Edwards Educational Fund. Elizabeth Malik Edwards was a teacher at Granite City’s Niedringhaus School; her husband was the district’s maintenance supervisor. When Edwards passed away in 1998, she left two trust investments to the school district. Her will decreed that their annual income go toward scholarships and the school’s library.

“We’re 100 percent dependent on local businesses, organizations and individuals to keep the scholarship funded,” Curry said. “We’re very thankful to all within the community who have helped so many young men and women pursue higher education.”

