Foundation raising funds for accessible swing at park

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Community Foundation is asking the community to help support the wish of a child with a rare brain disorder.

Kelan Masinelli was diagnosed with lissencephaly when he was 4 months old. He loves to swing, but his wheelchair prevents him from enjoying an activity many children might take for granted. His wish is to have a wheelchair-accessible swing installed at the Edwardsville Township Community Park, also known as Airplane Park, so children in wheelchairs can enjoy swinging.

The foundation has created a Community Support Fund to help raise the $35,000 necessary to complete the project, which will include a play pad, safety fence, shaded structure, bench, and plaque. The foundation has also begun a Community Heroes Wanted campaign, and is encouraging people to donate $5 toward this goal.

Foundation Executive Director Pam Farrar said this project exemplifies part of the mission of the foundation, which is to help shine a light on important community causes.

“Kelan is a such a brave and selfless little boy, and when this play space is complete, it will be something the entire community, but especially those with disabilities, can enjoy,” Farrar said. “We’re asking people to donate $5 if they are able because we want to involve the entire community in this project and help support this family’s wish.”

Kelan’s father, Tim Masinelli, said he is overwhelmed by the outpouring of generosity the community has shown for his son.

“Kelan really is a special little boy, and although his illness hasn’t been easy, it is so inspiring to see the way people react to his story, and want to do their part to help,” Masinelli said. “We’re also very appreciative to the Edwardsville Community Foundation for helping to make this goal a reality.”

People interested in making a donation to Kelan’s Wish can visit the foundation’s website, click on the Donate to a Fund button and select Kelan’s Wish. Donations are tax-deductible and handled by the foundation’s secure site.

edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter