Foundation seeks child medical care grant applications

Illinois families in need of financial assistance for child medical care costs are encouraged to apply for a UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation grant.

In Illinois, the foundation has awarded more than 225 grants since 2013 and is encouraging more families to apply this year.

Qualifying families can receive up to $5,000 per grant, with a lifetime maximum of $10,000 per child, to help pay for their child’s health care treatments, services or equipment not covered, or not fully covered, by their commercial health insurance plan.

Families frequently use the grants to help pay for treatments associated with medical conditions such as cancer, spina bifida, muscular dystrophy, diabetes, hearing loss, autism, cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and cerebral palsy. For example, grants have been used for physical, occupational and speech therapy, counseling services, surgeries, prescriptions, wheelchairs, orthotics, eyeglasses and hearing aids.

Parents or legal guardians are encouraged to apply at UHCCF.org.

To be eligible for a grant, a child must be 16 or younger. Families must meet economic guidelines, reside in the United States and have a commercial health insurance plan. Grants are available for medical expenses families have incurred 60 days prior to the date of application as well as for ongoing and future medical needs. Families do not need to have insurance through UnitedHealthcare to be eligible.

Since 2007, the foundation has awarded more than 13,000 grants valued at more than $35 million to children and their families across the United States, and aims to surpass 20,000 grants by Jan. 1, 2020.

Awareness Ambassadors needed

Do you know a family who could use a child medical grant? Visit UHCCF.org and sign up to receive foundation announcements and information, including examples of messages that can be easily shared via social media, and help get the word out that child medical grants are available. The organization's Facebook page is facebook.com/uhccf.

“The UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation is seeking medical grant applications from families in Illinois to help children access and receive care that will improve their health and quality of life,” said Pat Quinn, UnitedHealthcare’s chief executive officer of the company’s Employer and Individual business for Central and Southern Illinois. “Please join us in sharing the news that child medical grants are available so together we can help more children and families in Illinois.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter