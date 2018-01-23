Foundation supports education initiative for low-income girls

The National Science Foundation has awarded $846,416 to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to launch programming that will integrate computational thinking in after-school, student-centered learning in science, technology, engineering and mathematics to strengthen minority girls’ learning and potentially alter career intentions and preparation.

The NSF Exploratory Integration grant supports Exploring Global Challenges: A STEM+C Curriculum for Minority Girls. The collaborative project involving SIUE, the iBIO Institute EDUCATE Center and the East St. Louis Christian Activity Center, will implement and test the integration of new computational thinking activities into a research-based program designed for low-income, elementary-age girls in East St. Louis.

“For a host of reasons, African-American females are dramatically underrepresented in STEM fields,” said principal investigator Jesse Dixon, executive director of the SIUE East St. Louis Center. “We believe providing hands-on, highly engaging learning experiences to this population will boost confidence and motivate interest in STEM and computer science, and increase their likelihood of pursuing careers in those fields.”

Project co-principal investigators include Sharon Locke, director of the SIUE STEM Center; Mark McKenney, associate professor of computer science in the SIUE School of Engineering; and Ann Vogel of the iBIO Institute EDUCATE Center.

McKenney and the SIUE STEM Center will lead the curriculum development of computational thinking activities that will be integrated with the existing Stellar Girls curriculum.

“There is a recognized need for K-12 students to understand CT and STEM concepts in order to become successful citizens within the 21st century global economy,” Locke said. “However, many students, especially those from low-income, urban school districts, do not receive such curriculum. This project is at the forefront of improving students’ CT skills by embedding CT within STEM learning.”

Forty students at the East St. Louis Christian Activity Center will engage in the curriculum during four 10-week sessions over 2 years. They will complete projects that challenge them to find solutions for global issues such as alleviating hunger, promoting human health, meeting the world’s energy needs and sustaining resources for future generations.

“Computational thinking is a fundamental tool in STEM fields,” McKenney said. “This project will prepare students with foundational computational thinking skills required to succeed in STEM fields and will provide them with confidence to see themselves in those careers. Furthermore, we will gain insight into the development and delivery of CT curricula, and investigate models for expansion beyond the lifetime of this project.”

