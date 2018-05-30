Free classes to teach computer, keyboarding skills

Learn the basics of using a computer, enhance keyboarding skills and delve into the use of spreadsheets with tuition-free classes offered by the Southwestern Illinois College Adult Education and Literacy department in June.

These classes are designed for individuals who have little or no computer experience and do not have a high school diploma or high school equivalency certificate, comparable to a GED; recently earned a high school equivalency certificate; are English as a second language students; or participate in Department of Human Services programs.

These Monday and Wednesday classes will meet from 5:30-7:55 p.m. June 11, 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27.

A keyboarding course will meet at the SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave. Learn and enhance your typing and keyboarding skills. This class is suggested as a preparation class for Microsoft Word.

A Computer Basics class will be offered at the East St. Louis Community College Center, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd. In this class, you will gain basic computer knowledge and familiarity with the Windows operating system and the internet.

An Introduction to Spreadsheets course will meet at the SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road. Learn to use Microsoft Excel to create, format and save spreadsheet documents for the purpose of organizing, storing and analyzing data.

For more information about these classes or to register, call the Belleville Campus at (618) 235-2700, ext. 5521; Sam Wolf Granite City Campus at (618) 931-0600, ext. 7396; or East St. Louis Community College Center at (618) 874-6526.

