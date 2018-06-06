Free document shredding events set for June 23

× Expand document shredding

ALTON | To help protect residents from becoming victims of identity theft, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) is partnering with Rotary Club of the Riverbend to host a free Community Shred Day on Saturday, June 23.

“Anyone can become a victim of identity theft,” Bristow said. “A lot of people hold on to old tax returns, bills or other documents with sensitive information that they don’t need anymore. These sensitive documents need to be disposed of properly so that people cannot gain access to your personal information, putting you at risk for identity theft.”

Bristow’s Community Shred Day is free and open to the public. A professional licensed document shredding company will be destroying documents with sensitive information from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Bristow’s district office, 528 Henry St. in Alton. Residents are encouraged to stop by with their old personal documents to be securely destroyed. There is a limit of two boxes per car. Cardboard boxes cannot be left at the event.

“There are a variety of ways that identity thieves can gain access to personal information, like rummaging through your garbage,” Bristow said. “I encourage folks to take advantage of this free opportunity to safely dispose of documents or items that contain sensitive information. Protecting your personal information is one important step to take to defend yourself from identity fraud.”

For more information, contact Rep. Bristow’s full-time constituent office at (618) 465-5900 or RepMBristow@gmail.com.

State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) also will host a free shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 23, in the parking lot of Swing City Music, 1811 Vandalia St. in Collinsville.

“It is important that I am able to provide free, beneficial services for my constituents, and this document shredding day is an opportunity for residents to safely and securely get rid of old, unneeded documents,” Stuart said. “Attendees can get rid of old credit card statements, bank statements, medical records, pay stubs and bills, and ensure they are properly destroyed so that they cannot be used by scam artists and criminals.”

Stuart’s event is free, but attendees will be helped on a first-come, first-serve basis until the shred truck reaches capacity. Residents should remove all paper clips, staples and other binding prior to the event and will be limited to two boxes of paper each. Boxes cannot be shredded.

