Free legal services available for veterans

Chief Judge David A. Hylla and the Third Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee announce a number of pro bono legal services available to veterans as Veterans Day approaches.

Once again, the committee will host free 30-minute legal appointments Nov. 13 and Nov. 27 in the Madison County Law Library in the lower level of the Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

“The goal of our committee is to connect Madison County veterans to legal services,” said Associate Judge Martin Mengarelli, an Army veteran.

“This program is a service to our veterans and recognizes their service to our country,” Hylla added.

Veterans in need of legal assistance may contact Lauren Jansen at (618) 296-4472 or email lljansen@co.madison.il.us to schedule a 30-minute appointment in the Legal Advice Clinic. The Third Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee and the attorneys of Madison County are pleased to provide this service.

The Illinois Armed Forces Legal Aid Network also provides civil legal services across Illinois to veterans, active-duty military, spouses, and dependents. It is a network of legal aid organizations and law school clinics across Illinois. Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation is proud to be an IL-AFLAN partner. Land of Lincoln provides a variety of civil legal services to veterans and their families. The agency provides everything from advice to full representation in civil legal matters, including divorce, parenting, housing, consumer and more. To access these services, apply by calling the IL-AFLAN hotline at (855) IL-AFLAN (855-452-3526) or Land of Lincoln Legal Advice and Referral Center at (877) 342-7891.

The Veteran’s Assistance Commission, in the Madison County Administration building, may also be able to provide services to honorably discharged military veterans and their families who reside in Madison County. Services available through the office include assistance with benefit-related filings, transition services, and interim and/or emergency assistance. The VAC can be reached at (618) 296-4554.

